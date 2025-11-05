TRAVEL + LEISURE NAMES BRAZIL THE 2026 DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

BRAZILIAN POP STAR ANITTA COVERS THE ISSUE AS TRAVEL + LEISURE CELEBRATES THE COUNTRY'S LEGENDARY CARNIVAL, EMERGING CULINARY SCENES, AND NATURAL WONDERS

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure has named Brazil the 2026 Destination of the Year . From Amazonian adventures to coastal retreats and urban discoveries, Brazil stands out as a must-visit destination for travelers in the year ahead. This marks the eleventh year Travel + Leisure editors have selected a Destination of the Year, with past recipients including Thailand, Costa Rica, and Italy.

"Brazil is a country of incredible energy and diversity, and is the perfect choice for our Destination of the Year for 2026," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "In our cover story, Brazilian pop star Anitta shares why she chose to return home to Rio, and her story captures what makes Brazil so special. Whether you're exploring the innovative food scene in Belém, experiencing the extravagance of Carnival, or relaxing on the beaches of Bahia, Brazil has something for every type of traveler."

Featuring Brazilian pop star Anitta on the cover , the special Nov/Dec issue spotlighting the Destination of the Year explores Brazil's diverse regions and the distinct experiences they offer travelers. Rio de Janeiro continues to captivate with its legendary Carnival celebrations, thriving music scene, and iconic beaches like Ipanema. Along the Bahian coast, destinations like Itacaré and the small town of Paraty showcase pristine beaches and preserved Portuguese architecture. São Paulo serves as the country's cosmopolitan hub for contemporary art and dining, while quilombo communities offer meaningful connections to Afro-Brazilian culture and history.

A comprehensive guide to everything Brazil has to offer is available now at TravelandLeisure.com , and will be featured in the cover story of the December/January 2026 issue, available on newsstands on November 21.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the presenting sponsor of Travel + Leisure's 2026 Destination of the Year program. As part of the sponsorship, Travel + Leisure will host a special event celebrating the winning destination.

