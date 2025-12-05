People Inc. Announces AI Content Partnership with Meta

People Inc. is first lifestyle publisher to strike an AI commercial agreement with Meta

Multi-year agreement delivers trusted content to Meta AI users from iconic People Inc. brands including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Food & Wine, Southern Living, Allrecipes, Verywell Health, InStyle, and Investopedia

People Inc. accelerates content partner strategy across major AI platforms

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- People Inc., America's largest digital and print publisher, today announced a strategic content partnership with Meta as the first lifestyle publisher to make real-time content available to Meta AI users across popular categories such as entertainment, home, food, health, and finance. The deal includes celebrated People Inc. brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Food & Wine, Southern Living, Verywell Health, InStyle and more. People Inc. content is expected to phase into Meta AI's experiences over the coming days.

Terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed. The multi-year partnership provides Meta access to People Inc. content to help Meta AI users discover lifestyle topics tailored to their interests–from holiday trends to celebrity news–ensuring appropriate attribution and links back to all People Inc. websites.

"Trusted content is the lifeblood of the internet, future AI innovation depends on it," said Neil Vogel, CEO, People Inc. "We're proud to be Meta's first lifestyle content partner and to leverage our trust and scale to help people using Meta AI discover the information they need."

Continued Mr. Vogel, "Following our commercial agreements with OpenAI and Microsoft, we are accelerating our partner strategy with AI leaders who are committed to creating a thriving and sustainable internet."

About People Inc.

People Inc. is the largest digital and print publisher in America. More than 175 million people trust us each month to help them find inspiration, make decisions, and take action. People Inc.'s more than 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell Health, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. People Inc. is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE People Inc.