CULTA Marks Tenth Cookies Milestone With New Strain, Giveaways, And Wider Wholesale Distribution In Maryland

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA , Maryland's top producer of craft cannabis and extracts, is the exclusive cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution partner in Maryland for Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America. The two brands are celebrating their tenth product release, featuring new strain Sticky Buns and a restock of classic strains like Cereal Milk, Gary Payton, London Pound Cake #75 and Cake Mix. The strains will be available to Maryland medical cannabis patients on September 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., through CULTA's online menu at www.Culta.io and at CULTA's flagship store, located at 215 Key Highway, Baltimore, Md., 21230.

The product release or "drop" marks the tenth event in which CULTA's curated selection of Cookies strains have been released to the Maryland cannabis market. CULTA will celebrate the special occasion with free giveaways, such as coolers, backpacks, and t-shirts, totaling $2K and a special appearance by the Cookies strain breeder known as Powerzzzup.

"Ten drops in and we could not be happier with CULTA and the way they represent the Cookies brand as our only partner on the East Coast. We look forward to expanding this relationship and announcing some exciting developments very soon," said Cookies President Parker Berling.

"Our tenth drop is the culmination of hard work from many talented teams. I am indebted to Berner and Parker, the entire Cookies family, our wholesale partners, employees, and patients," said CULTA President, CEO and co-founder Mackie Barch. "Thank you for continuing to support our new product releases."

In addition to CULTA's retail location, it has expanded inventory to other dispensaries, ensuring wider access to the Cookies brand. "Throughout Maryland, our top accounts are receiving regular distribution of Cookies' flower and concentrates. CULTA's passion for quality and the Cookies brand name allows dispensaries to provide a consistent, connoisseur product to their patients," said CULTA Director of Sales Jared Miller.

CULTA's tenth drop follows a string of newsworthy stories this year. A Clean Green certificate , the largest and most award-winning cannabis certification program in the world, was awarded to CULTA for its environmentally friendly agricultural process, which uses only natural-based products. As reported by the Baltimore Business Journal , CULTA invested $6M in technology and farming resources to expand its outdoor footprint from one to three acres, and is believed to be the largest legal outdoor cultivation east of the Mississippi.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jigga, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sun-grown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies. To learn more, please visit www.CookiesCalifornia.com .

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's lifesaving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io .

