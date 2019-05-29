Cultivate a Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind, and Vibrant Spirit with Four Seasons this Global Wellness Day

Four Seasons is known the world over for creating memorable experiences that encourage guests to unwind and connect more deeply with their destination, their loved ones and with themselves; a focus that has inspired properties around the globe to create locally relevant programs and events to captivate and restore the mind, body, and spirit. Whether travelling with friends, family, or solo, Four Seasons has something for everyone this Global Wellness Day to help guests in their journey to living well.

Activities to choose from are as diverse as the locations where they take place, from yoga on a rooftop helipad in Los Angeles to a beach walking meditation in Vietnam; nature walks in the Serengeti to playing with puppies in Austin, Texas; including many activities designed for teens and children.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla is channeling Caribbean vibes into Global Wellness Day. Warm up with a morning beach walk on beautiful Meads Beach. Then, get hearts pumping and waistlines moving with a complimentary SOCA Dance class set to Caribbean music. Cool off with sips of moringa and bayleaf tea, a drink made with plants native to Anguilla and valued for its powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and protective properties.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Start with the heart on Global Wellness Day at Four Seasons Hotel Austin. Join the Austin Humane Society for a heart-warming mingle with cute canines at an endearing puppy adoption event. Then, join Spa Manager Stephanie Branch in a sage bundle-making workshop. Burning sage is an ancient tradition, believed to purify the air and improve sleep.

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, Santa Fe

At Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, Global Wellness Day will be celebrated the whole weekend. Guests will be greeted with a "Welcome to Wellness" green juice shot and receive a Wellness Passport highlighting the activities offered throughout the weekend. From Self-Meditation to a sustainable Living Discussion in the Chef's Garden, guests will depart from Wellness Weekend with new knowledge and renewed inspiration to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire England

This year, Global Wellness Day coincides with the launch of the ESCAPE, a new three-day fitness retreat at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, making it a particularly special event. Created by top fitness professionals, including military soldiers, ESCAPE will push any guest to their fitness limits. On June 8, Four Seasons will be offering guests and members of the public a taste of this bootcamp with a day of programming aimed at improving posture, increasing core body strength, and getting the heart pumping.

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Turn sight-seeing into a sport. At Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, Global Wellness Day begins with the "Run My City" program, which combines a passion for jogging while enjoying Paris at its best. To further wake up and energize guests, the jog across Paris is followed by a 15 minute foot reflexology session. For the remainder of the day switch gears, pamper yourself and develop self-awareness with French tea, yoga class, and meditation. A conference on "The Healthy Attitude" will be held by Dr. Pauline Burgener.

Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

To celebrate the pursuit of healthy living, Global Wellness Day 2019 at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto is expanding into a wider Week of Wellness from June 7 to 10. Each day offers a different opportunity to immerse in traditional Japanese wellness practices. On Day One, start with a gentle jog past ancient temples. On Day Two and Three, learn the ancient art of Zen. On Day Four, discover "Forest Therapy" a uniquely Japanese approach to connecting with the healing power of nature.

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Led by top wellness experts and brands, Global Wellness Day activities at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills range from fitness events to spa luxuries, healthy food and beverage, and sustainable fashion initiatives. Don't miss learning opportunities with leaders such as celebrity nutritionist and multi-time New York Times best-selling author Kimberly Snyder. The day of inspiration includes a floral session with world-renowned Artistic Director Jeff Leatham to embrace nature's beauty.

Four Seasons Resort the Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam

Master moment-to-moment mindfulness with the 'Power of The Present' program at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An. Begin with a guided walking meditation on a private 1-kilometre stretch of Ha My Beach where the Resort is situated, regarded as one of the best beaches in the world. Then, embark on a journey of self-discovery with a colour therapy workshop, or learn to make the Nam Hai spa's signature body scrub or ginger tea. There are workshops and healthy snacks throughout the day to choose from. Complete the day with A Goodnight Kiss to the Earth, a unique evening ritual with floating candle offerings and a singing bowl celebration.

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Global Wellness Day is an opportunity to experience the new and iconic Resident Healers Program at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. The 90-minute Resident Healers session includes a Sound Journey Experience, an introductory session to Sensory Motive Yoga, and learning a holistic approach to meditation and chakra clearing.

Four Seasons Resort O'ahu at Ko Olina

Be well in paradise. On Global Wellness Day, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina will showcase a wide variety of resort and community healthy living options. Choose from a daily ultimate training class with cross training for the entire family, or a dynamic workout blending yoga and Plyometrics with Tahitian dance, followed by a traditional Hawaiian healing blessing. A hula training session with Ke Ka O Kahiki led by Kumu Hula La`akea Perry will take place before the Self Myofascial Release: The FascianationTM Method, designed to reduce tension, and improve digestion and circulation.

Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti

Embrace wellness and the spirit of the Serengeti with a series of locally-inspired activities. On Global Wellness Day, Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti will offer a unique Maasai dance class to learn the ancient tradition of jumping high, the perfect solution to help unwind and release tension. Then, join the Sunset Kopje nature walk and mediation for a short, uphill hike to the top of the sunset kopje, where guests will absorb the panoramic views of the sun setting over the Serengeti plains.

The journey around the world of wellness continues with more Global Wellness Day programing on offer from:

The Americas – Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara, Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver, Four Seasons Hotel Washington DC

Europe, Middle East and Africa – Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva, Four Seasons Hotel Prague, Four Seasons Hotel Budapest, Four Seasons Hotel Beirut

Asia-Pacific – Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

