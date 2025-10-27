Cultivating the Future: Mainscape Honors Six Women Leading with Strength and Vision

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscaping tests skill, stamina, and resolve every day—but Mainscape celebrates six extraordinary women who are shaping, driving, and transforming leadership in this field. In an industry historically dominated by men, these leaders are proving that success is earned through vision, action, and determination.

From finance to human resources, operations to training, these women embody Mainscape's mission: to empower people, build relationships, embrace growth, and promote stewardship. They are trailblazers creating a company employees can truly call their own, where teams thrive, communities benefit, and individuals take ownership of their work and future.

Jill Dougherty, Chief Financial Officer – The Builder

Jill defines excellence as Mainscape's CFO, building the financial systems, processes, and teams that keep 1,000 employees across 12 states thriving. Fearless, wicked smart, and a natural problem solver, she ensures accurate information flows to every corner of the company. Jill's current focus—architecting Mainscape's move to a Perpetual Purpose Trust—reflects her bold vision for the future. Outside the office, she epitomizes work hard, play hard and is the company's best skier. An unstoppable force, Jill is committed to everything she takes on with passion and precision.

Tina Miller, Director of Human Resources – The Heart

Tina brings 21 years in Property Management and 18 years in HR to her role as Mainscape's Director of Human Resources, leading with empathy and grit. Once a Mainscape customer herself, she stepped into the HR Director role on the fly, turning "learning as you go" into 18+ years of growth and impact. A natural caregiver and grandma who loves to spoil everyone around her, Tina balances supporting each team member with making tough organizational decisions, challenges the status quo, and keeps processes sharp — all while mowing her own four acres weekly with stripes perfectly on point.

Sandy Bodnar, Regional Manager – Fort Myers, FL – The Fearless

Sandy brings courage, resilience, and calm under pressure to her role as Regional Manager. A former undercover DEA officer whose work led to over 40 arrests, she has also run her own food truck and represented the USA on a high school All-Star basketball tour through Northern Europe and the former Soviet Union. Today, Sandy builds teams that embody Mainscape's values and foster lasting community partnerships, and leads with discipline, transparency, and a sharp eye for detail to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Abbie West, Alaska Branch Manager – The Adventurer

Abbie turned a summer job running a string trimmer into a career leading Mainscape's Alaska branch. She thrived navigating her first winter season amid record-breaking snow and ice, proving her resilience and leadership. A four-time 1,000-mile dog sled racer, motocross fan, and avid outdoorswoman, Abbie channels her fearlessness and endurance into building strong teams and creating exceptional customer experiences. She inspires others through her perseverance, adventurous spirit, and relentless drive to make a positive impact.

Melissa Ebbert, Controller – The Quiet Force

With gentle strength and powerful grace, Melissa meticulously balances financial management with care for her team. A Magna Cum Laude graduate from Ball State, she brings the same dedication and organization to Mainscape that she has used raising twins with her high school sweetheart and navigating life with food allergies. Approachable, compassionate, and endlessly reliable, Melissa mentors her colleagues, ensuring every financial detail is accurate while fostering a supportive environment, proving leadership doesn't need to be loud to be extraordinary.

Maria Muhlhahn, Regional Training Manager – Central Florida – The Knowledge Keeper

With 36+ years in the green industry, Maria is a powerhouse of knowledge, passion, and humility. From teaching the British Royal Corps of Signals to ride horses at 17 years old to solo skydiving, she approaches life with courage and curiosity. Maria earns certifications, trains crews, and mentors the next generation of industry leaders, ensuring every team member thrives. In the field or behind the scenes, she blends expertise, dedication, and a love for growth to elevate people and communities alike.

Together, these women are doing more than leading—they are transforming how Mainscape operates, grows, and serves its communities. From building stronger teams and streamlining operations to mentoring future leaders and fostering a culture of ownership, their influence touches every corner of the company. Their legacy isn't just the successes of today; it's the framework they are creating for Mainscape's continued growth, innovation, and the empowerment of everyone who is part of the company.

