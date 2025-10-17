Mainscape CEO Mark Forsythe Highlights Employee-First Vision and Future Employee Centered Model

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainscape, one of the nation's top landscape maintenance companies, is placing employees at the heart of its growth strategy as the company prepares to transition to an employee-centered model. CEO Mark Forsythe says the move underscores Mainscape's long-standing commitment to empowering teams and creating lasting careers.

"We make sure each local team is empowered to own their business, branch, region and customer relationships," Forsythe said. "We provide them with the tools, support and incentives they need to grow."

Founded in 1980, Mainscape has grown into a $91 million company with 12 branches across the United States. Forsythe believes its success stems from equipping employees with both autonomy and structure. A central part of this is Mainscape's implementation of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS).

"EOS gives us the ability at the highest level to plan and also provide the tools at the local level," Forsythe explained. "What I really like about it is that it allows each market to see its unique opportunities and challenges and then make their plans to address those. The system provides more clarity on accountability and what's expected."

Looking ahead, Mainscape is preparing for one of its most significant changes yet: a transition from private ownership to an employee-centered model through a perpetual purpose trust.

"That allows employees to share in economic ownership of the company and puts the company in a position to fulfill the purpose of taking care of our employees indefinitely as long as it lasts," Forsythe said. "We're trying to create a culture that they think of as their own so they have control over their own career. We want them to have a good family life and good community."

In addition to profit-sharing and bonuses, Mainscape invests in its people through safety programs, chaplain services, and even assistance with the cost of new work boots. Forsythe believes these efforts directly translate into stronger teams and better retention.

"When it comes to our teams, they are our success," Forsythe emphasized. "If your pay is appropriate, you invest in people's lives and take care of them, you'll do a lot better with retention and finding employees."

Mainscape has been recognized as one of USA Today's Top Workplaces for two consecutive years. For Forsythe, the company's achievements come back to values and purpose. "We're trying to honor God in all that we do, and that keeps us pointed in the right direction," he said. "Taking care of our people and team members is our highest priority, and we want to give them a great, safe work environment."

