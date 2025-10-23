Serving Those Who Serve: Mainscape Supports 30,000+ Military Families Nationwide

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainscape, one of the nation's leading landscape management companies, provides service to more than 30,000 military homes each week across 15 bases in eight states, assisting the families of those who protect our country. This large-scale effort reflects Mainscape's dedication to reliability, strengthening communities, and caring for military families.

For Mainscape's Killeen, Texas Branch Manager Sidney Johnson, assigned to Fort Cavazos, the mission is personal. A former soldier turned landscape professional, Johnson understands the challenges these families face and has the honor to give back.

"To me, having served in the military and now caring for communities of military residents brings a deep sense of pride and fulfillment," said Johnson. "As a former soldier who has walked in their shoes, I understand the sacrifices service members and their families make—constant deployments, long separations, and the many challenges that come with military life.

I have seen firsthand, even while on the battlefield, my own soldiers receiving calls from home about landscaping and other household issues. Those moments made me realize how important it is to have strong support back home. Now, through Mainscape, I can be part of that support system, helping provide peace of mind to deployed soldiers and their families."

Through dependable service and a people-first approach, Mainscape helps ease the everyday burdens of military life, providing stability, reducing stress, and improving quality of life for service members and their loved ones. Each base served reflects Mainscape's commitment to care for those who protect our nation—one home, one family, and one community at a time.

SOURCE Mainscape, Inc.