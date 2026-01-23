Culture in Motion™ Arrives in Southern California, Carrying The Apollo's Legacy and Kwanza Jones' SUPERCHARGED energy Into Community

Launching during GRAMMY® Week, the national arts and empowerment Roadshow meets communities where they are across the region.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture In Motion™, the national arts and empowerment Roadshow created by The Apollo and Kwanza Jones, launches in Southern California this January during Grammy week. It brings Apollo-inspired cultural programming, creative engagement, and SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones experiences directly into communities across the region.

The Apollo x Kwanza Jones Presents Culture In Motion - Image provided by SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

Designed to meet communities where they are, Culture In Motion transforms local spaces into hubs of cultural exchange, creative expression, and empowerment, reflecting Southern California's role as one of the world's most influential creative ecosystems. Participating artists and creators contribute their time and talent in service of The Apollo's mission, reinforcing the Roadshow's emphasis on cultural stewardship and collective investment.

Southern California activations will span multiple communities across the region, highlighting the diversity of voices, histories, and creative energy that define Los Angeles and its surrounding cities. Each activation is rooted in Culture in Motion's four programming pillars—arts access, community engagement, empowerment, and legacy—while remaining responsive to the spirit of each neighborhood.

"Culture In Motion is the quintessential expression of Kwanza Jones' SUPERCHARGED movement—elevating culture, expanding human potential, and uplifting humanity through investment that honors and sustains the heritage and traditions of arts institutions like The Apollo and communities such as Los Angeles," said Robert Sausedo, President and CEO of Community Build, Inc. "By meeting people where they are, it transforms shared values into a civic asset that strengthens the creative economy."

Launching during GRAMMY® Week, Culture In Motion aligns with a broader cultural moment when artists, creators, and cultural leaders converge across Southern California and surrounding communities. The Roadshow channels that collective energy into nonprofit, neighborhood-centered programming designed to meet people where they are and expand access to cultural experiences beyond traditional stages.

"Culture doesn't sit still—and neither do we," said Kwanza Jones, artist, Apollo Board Member, Executive Producer of Culture in Motion, and Co-Founder of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative . "Culture in Motion is a living expression of art, empowerment, and community. Launching in Los Angeles extends the spirit of The Apollo beyond its walls and into the streets where creators and communities move culture forward together. It sets the tone for a roadshow that invites people to show up, participate, and see themselves reflected in what's possible."

Ahead of the Southern California launch, Culture In Motion will be ceremonially sent off from Harlem on the 92nd anniversary of The Apollo. This milestone signals the iconic institution's evolution from a physical space into a living, moving cultural experience.

"For more than 90 years, The Apollo has been a place where culture, community, and possibility intersect — championing community engagement, nurturing generations of artists, and serving as a catalyst for social and civic advocacy," said Michelle Ebanks, President and CEO of The Apollo. "With Culture In Motion, we're expanding that legacy into new communities, beginning in Southern California, and opening fresh pathways for participation, creativity, and connection as we step into our next century."

Culture In Motion is made possible through the generous support of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative.

For additional details about public programming and community participation opportunities in Southern California, visit boostbus.com #CultureInMotion.

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. The Apollo has long championed community engagement, serving as both an incubator for artistic innovation and creativity and a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

About SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

