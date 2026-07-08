Culture In Motion™ Arrives in the Midwest, Celebrating the Communities Shaping Black Cultural Excellence

The national arts and empowerment Roadshow, founded and led by cultural architect Kwanza Jones, arrives in one of America's great cultural regions, bringing SUPERCHARGED® empowerment experiences, creative engagement, and The Apollo's legacy into communities while celebrating the artists, institutions, and traditions continuing to shape American culture.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Culture In Motion™ continues its national journey, the Roadshow powered by Kwanza Jones' SUPERCHARGED platform and realized in partnership with The Apollo, arrives in the Midwest, a region whose legacy of Black creativity, artistic innovation, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership continues to shape American culture. Through community-centered experiences and collaborations with local artists and organizations, the Roadshow celebrates the communities carrying that legacy forward while creating opportunities for today's creative voices to be seen, heard, connected, and empowered.

The Apollo x Kwanza Jones Presents Culture In Motion at Bennett College’s Centennial Belle Fest - Image provided by SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

Across St. Louis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland, Culture In Motion follows a cultural landscape where music, storytelling, performance, faith, public gathering spaces, and Black history have long intersected to inspire generations. Throughout the region, historic theaters, museums, churches, civic landmarks, and community institutions continue to preserve and advance traditions that have made the Midwest one of America's great centers of cultural leadership and creative influence, making it a natural place to celebrate the communities carrying that legacy forward.

Throughout the Midwest, Culture In Motion will collaborate with local artists, cultural organizations, churches, and community partners to co-create experiences rooted in the region's unique cultural identity. Highlights include Chicago's Gospel Best, a curated showcase featuring outstanding gospel artists recommended by churches across Chicago, alongside community-centered cultural experiences and collaborations that celebrate the creativity, traditions, and cultural energy already thriving throughout the region.

"Every community possesses extraordinary artists, storytellers, and creative voices," said Kwanza Jones, Founder and Executive Producer of Culture In Motion and Founder of SUPERCHARGED. "Culture In Motion is all about creating opportunities for those voices to be celebrated, amplified, and connected to a broader cultural legacy while honoring the communities that inspire and sustain them."

The SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™, the Roadshow's custom mobile cultural hub, serves as the centerpiece of the Midwest journey, bringing Apollo artistry, storytelling, creativity, empowerment, and community engagement directly into neighborhoods —meeting people where they are. As it travels throughout the region, the Boost Bus creates opportunities for communities to gather, connect, and celebrate the artists, traditions, and cultural legacy that continue to shape the Midwest while inspiring the next generation of creative voices.

Culture In Motion extends The Apollo's nearly 100-year legacy beyond Harlem by bringing SUPERCHARGED experiences, creative engagement, and Apollo programming directly into communities—strengthening cultural access while creating new opportunities for artists and audiences to connect through shared cultural expression.

Culture In Motion is supported by the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, which advances long-term cultural platforms rooted in access, scale, and community impact.

For more information, visit boostbus.com. #CultureInMotion

About SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. The Apollo has long championed community engagement, serving as both an incubator for artistic innovation and creativity and a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

Press Contacts:

The Apollo

Sydney Edwards

Email: [email protected]

https://apollotheater.org/giving

SUPERCHARGED

Marion Henry

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED