Culture In Motion™ Expands to the Mid-Atlantic, Amplifying Culture Across HBCUs and Community Spaces

Powered by SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones and realized in partnership with The Apollo, Culture In Motion™ operates as a national platform through which Jones extends institutional legacy beyond a single stage, bringing culture, access, and opportunity directly into communities.

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture In Motion, the national arts and empowerment Roadshow founded by cultural architect Kwanza Jones, arrives in the Mid-Atlantic, bringing live performance, creative engagement, and Apollo-inspired programming directly into communities across Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Spanning Virginia Beach, Hampton, Norfolk, Richmond, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., the Roadshow activates a regional network of communities, expanding access, amplifying creativity, and connecting audiences through shared cultural experiences.

Apollo x Kwanza Culture In Motion SUPERCHARGED Boost Bus seen at The Dome, Virginia Beach, VA

The Mid-Atlantic region holds a defining place in the cultural fabric of the United States—from the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to the evolution of sound, movement, and community expression across generations. In Washington, D.C., the birthplace of Go-Go, and across Hampton and Norfolk's HBCU ecosystems, culture is not static; it is lived, shared, and continuously redefined.

Culture In Motion builds on that legacy, connecting history to new energy and local creativity to broader opportunity.

At the center of the Roadshow is Jones' vision for culture as infrastructure, a living system that brings access, visibility, and opportunity directly into communities. Culture In Motion brings that vision to life through Apollo-inspired programming and community-centered engagement, creating pathways for connection, creative expression, and long-term impact.

In the Mid-Atlantic, that approach is realized through partnerships with local institutions, on-the-ground activations, and youth-centered engagement. Each of these is designed to meet the needs of the communities they serve while strengthening the region's broader cultural ecosystem.

Across the region, Culture In Motion will engage Historically Black Colleges and Universities, community spaces, and youth-centered environments—including Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Howard University, and KIPP DC schools—bringing together artists, students, and local leaders through live performance, storytelling, and Apollo-inspired creative formats that invite participation, discovery, and expression.

These engagements are part of a broader, connected effort to build relationships, expand access, and strengthen cultural infrastructure across communities.

"Culture doesn't happen alone. It's shaped and shared together. In the Mid-Atlantic, that spirit is already deeply rooted. Culture In Motion is here to boost that energy, amplifying voices, expanding access, and building connections that turn creativity into momentum," said Kwanza Jones, Founder and Executive Producer of Culture In Motion, and Founder of SUPERCHARGED.

A signature element of Culture In Motion is the SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™, a custom mobile cultural hub designed and operated by SUPERCHARGED, serving as both a vehicle and a delivery system for the broader infrastructure Jones is building.

As it moves through the Mid-Atlantic, the Boost Bus creates opportunities for participation, visibility, and connection, transforming public spaces into sites of live cultural exchange.

The Apollo's collaboration reflects its ongoing commitment to expanding its nearly 100-year legacy beyond Harlem and into communities nationwide, connecting with cultural lineages that have long shaped its history.

As Culture In Motion continues its national journey, the Mid-Atlantic stop reflects how Jones' broader strategy is activating across regions, expanding access, strengthening communities, and building cultural infrastructure designed for long-term impact.

For more information, visit boostbus.com . #CultureInMotion

About SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. The Apollo has long championed community engagement, serving as both an incubator for artistic innovation and creativity and a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

Press Contacts:

The Apollo

Sydney Edwards

Email: [email protected]

https://apollotheater.org/giving

SUPERCHARGED

Marion Henry

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED