Culture Pop Soda Reimagines the Lemonade Category with NEW Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade

News provided by

Culture Pop Soda

Mar 10, 2026, 08:00 ET

Leading Better-For-You Soda Brand Debuts a Fresh Take on a Nostalgic Classic with Its First Probiotic Lemonade Launch

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Pop Soda is officially bringing a fresh take to one of the most nostalgic drinks of all time: lemonade. Marking the brand's first lemonade flavor, the functional beverage leader is introducing Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade. This debut represents a strategic pivot for the category, offering a sophisticated alternative to the traditional ultra-sweet profiles that have long defined it. Staying true to its mission of using simple ingredients that people recognize, Culture Pop delivers a slightly sweet, tart and complex flavor experience without refined sugars or the "weird" aftertaste of artificial and high-intensity sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit.

Unlike traditional lemonades that often rely on a syrupy-sweet profile, Culture Pop's Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade offers a refreshing, nuanced taste. Sweetened only with organic fruit juices from concentrate, never refined sugar or artificial sweeteners and paired with organic herbs, spices and a live probiotic, the brand has crafted a drink that tastes real and skips the sugar crash. The result is a sophisticated carbonated lemonade designed for a modern palate, one that hits the not-too-sweet spot while supporting gut health through billions of live probiotics.

"It's everything people love about lemonade, without the 40+ grams of sugar or the artificial sweetener aftertaste," says Tom First, Founder & CEO of Culture Pop Soda. "We wanted to create a sparkling version of lemonade that is flavorful, complex and delicious. Something you can reach for any day of the week. We made a Raspberry Lemonade the Culture Pop way."

This new permanent flavor follows the brand's "refreshingly real" blueprint, delivering vibrant raspberry flavor layered with tart lemon brightness and a crisp finish. Founded in 2020 by beverage industry veteran Tom First (co-founder of Nantucket Nectars), Culture Pop is on a mission to bring soda back to its roots: crafted, refreshing and made with simple ingredients you can feel good about.

Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade is available today for nationwide shipping at www.drinkculturepop.com and on Amazon. You can also find the new launch at national retailers, including Sprouts, Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway and more.

About Culture Pop Soda

Culture Pop is unlike any soda you've had before. Crafted with organic fruit juice from concentrate, organic herbs and spices and live probiotics, Culture Pop delivers a slightly sweet, refreshingly real taste and leaves out artificial sweeteners, stevia and refined sugar. If soda grew on trees, it would be Culture Pop. Each of the brand's ten flavors is inspired by familiar, fruit flavors and includes a live probiotic to support digestive health. Culture Pop Soda is Whole30 Approved, certified non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, shelf-stable and kosher. Learn more at drinkculturepop.com and follow @drinkculturepop.

Media Contact: Haley Martin, Director of Social and Brand Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Culture Pop Soda

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Noah Kahan & Culture Pop Soda Reimagine Sparkling Black Cherry Flavor in Support of Mental Health

Noah Kahan & Culture Pop Soda Reimagine Sparkling Black Cherry Flavor in Support of Mental Health

Culture Pop Soda and Noah Kahan have been working on something special since announcing their partnership in Fall 2025. Both New England-born,...
Noah Kahan & Culture Pop Soda Announce Partnership

Noah Kahan & Culture Pop Soda Announce Partnership

Culture Pop Soda, the probiotic soda brand known for its real, simple ingredients and slightly sweet taste, has teamed up with 2x Grammy-nominated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Retail

Retail

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics