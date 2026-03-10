Culture Pop Soda Reimagines the Lemonade Category with NEW Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade

Unlike traditional lemonades that often rely on a syrupy-sweet profile, Culture Pop's Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade offers a refreshing, nuanced taste. Sweetened only with organic fruit juices from concentrate, never refined sugar or artificial sweeteners and paired with organic herbs, spices and a live probiotic, the brand has crafted a drink that tastes real and skips the sugar crash. The result is a sophisticated carbonated lemonade designed for a modern palate, one that hits the not-too-sweet spot while supporting gut health through billions of live probiotics.

"It's everything people love about lemonade, without the 40+ grams of sugar or the artificial sweetener aftertaste," says Tom First, Founder & CEO of Culture Pop Soda. "We wanted to create a sparkling version of lemonade that is flavorful, complex and delicious. Something you can reach for any day of the week. We made a Raspberry Lemonade the Culture Pop way."

This new permanent flavor follows the brand's "refreshingly real" blueprint, delivering vibrant raspberry flavor layered with tart lemon brightness and a crisp finish. Founded in 2020 by beverage industry veteran Tom First (co-founder of Nantucket Nectars), Culture Pop is on a mission to bring soda back to its roots: crafted, refreshing and made with simple ingredients you can feel good about.

Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade is available today for nationwide shipping at www.drinkculturepop.com and on Amazon. You can also find the new launch at national retailers, including Sprouts, Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway and more.

About Culture Pop Soda

Culture Pop is unlike any soda you've had before. Crafted with organic fruit juice from concentrate, organic herbs and spices and live probiotics, Culture Pop delivers a slightly sweet, refreshingly real taste and leaves out artificial sweeteners, stevia and refined sugar. If soda grew on trees, it would be Culture Pop. Each of the brand's ten flavors is inspired by familiar, fruit flavors and includes a live probiotic to support digestive health. Culture Pop Soda is Whole30 Approved, certified non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, shelf-stable and kosher. Learn more at drinkculturepop.com and follow @drinkculturepop.

Media Contact: Haley Martin, Director of Social and Brand Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Culture Pop Soda