Culture's Favorite Soda poppi Enters the Game as the Official Soda of The Los Angeles Lakers

The brand has entered a multi-year sponsorship with the famed Los Angeles sports team

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- poppi, the modern soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation, announces today its sponsorship with the Los Angeles Lakers, marking the first professional sports collaboration for the cult favorite soda brand that brings together two of the most culturally-relevant brands in their respective industries.

As the Official Soda of the Los Angeles Lakers, poppi aims to introduce a new type of soda to the next generation and re-enhance the sporting experience with a better-for-you soda. Founded by Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, poppi combines ingredients you love, like fruit juice and apple cider vinegar, to create a full-flavored, deliciously refreshing modern soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories.

"We're so excited to be the official soda of the Lakers! To be involved with such an iconic team is a dream come true. We have a lot of surprises up our sleeves for our poppi community, and we can't wait to meet Lakers fans in person," says poppi Co-Founder Allison Ellsworth. "We're ready to celebrate this collaboration on and off the courts."

"Los Angeles and Lakers basketball offers the perfect backdrop for poppi's beloved soda," said Los Angeles Lakers Chief Operating Officer and President, Business Operations Tim Harris. "Innovating and delivering outstanding experiences is what we do at the Los Angeles Lakers. We always find new ways to authentically connect with fans and couldn't be more excited to bring poppi to Lakers nation."

Fans will see the collaboration come to life through activations both on and off the court, including virtual signage during select broadcasts, integration into theme nights at Lakers' home games and co-branded social features. Additionally, as part of the sponsorship, poppi will be available at the UCLA Health Training Center.

ABOUT POPPI:

poppi is a prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, Austin, TX-based poppi combines fruit juice and prebiotics to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. What originally started as a home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers' market favorite turned Shark Tank investment and is now available at major retailers nationwide. poppi's brand-first approach, cultural cache, and rapid growth has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Munn, and more. poppi is available in 14 delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Wild Berry, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange Cream, and Cherry Cola. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com, or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

The Los Angeles Lakers return for their 77th season of competition in 2024-25. The Purple and Gold have reached the postseason 64 times in franchise history, including 32 trips to the NBA Finals and 17 championships. Before moving to Los Angeles prior to the 1960-61 season, the Lakers played in Minneapolis from 1948-60, winning five championships in 12 seasons. The Lakers play their home games at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles and practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif.

