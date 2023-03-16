Cummins Arabia and OWS Automotive join forces to develop powertrain solutions for Defense

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2023 On March 14th, 2023, Cummins Arabia and OWS Automotive signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on defense service applications. This collaboration follows the impressive participation of both firms at IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi and aims to explore powertrain solutions and technical support for defense end-users, with a focus on identifying viable and mutually beneficial business opportunities within the Middle East.

From left to right: Amit Deshpande (MD, Cummins Arabia), Ian Norton (Operations Director, Cummins Arabia), Oweis Zahran (CEO, OWS Automotive), Anders Moeller (COO, OWS Automotive) during the signing ceremony.

The partnership will leverage OWS's expertise in civilian and defense service solutions and Cummins Arabia's commitment to sustainability and innovation to develop high-quality solutions for defense end-users. The companies will work together to analyze available defense fleet information, develop feasibility studies, and plan exercises to jointly develop a business case for the establishment of powertrain product solutions and post-installation technical services.

Mr. Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Cummins Arabia in exploring opportunities to develop innovative solutions for defense service applications. Our joint efforts will support the region's evolving needs and reinforce our position as a leading provider of automotive solutions."

Mr. Ian Norton, Operations Director at Cummins Arabia, commented, "As a company committed to sustainability and innovation that has been serving the defense industry for over a hundred years, we are eager to expand our operations in the Middle East. We'll closely work alongside OWS to identify opportunities to serve our defense users with high quality solutions leveraging Cummins' expertise in powertrain."

Furthermore, this collaboration reinforces the importance of strategic partnerships in the automotive industry, particularly in the defense sector, where reliability and sustainability are critical. The MoU serves as a framework for the cooperation between the two companies, enabling them to work together to achieve common goals and explore new avenues for growth.

About Cummins Arabia:

Cummins Arabia is a joint venture between Cummins Inc. and the Olayan Group and consolidates Cummins distribution businesses in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Our products range from diesel and natural gas engines and generators, along with parts, filtration, and service solutions, and the new power product (now Accelera) portfolio including hydrogen production and fuel cells. Comprising of 10 service branches, eight warehouses, a high horsepower (HHP) Master Rebuild Center and a service training center, Cummins Arabia is fully equipped to deliver the right capabilities and expertise to our customers.

Abouve Solutions LLC is a leading automotive service provider in the region, founded in the USA over 30 years ago. OWS primarily focuses on Remanufacturing, Fleet Management and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul service solutions for governments and other entities in the Middle East and South East Asia Region. With a fully trained and qualified workforce and key strategic partnerships with governments, manufacturers and other key partners, OWS is fully positioned and has the core competencies to take the automotive sector in the region to the next level, providing its customers with sustainable, innovative solutions.

