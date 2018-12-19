Cunard Announces New Steakhouse Dining Concept in The Verandah

Taking influence from both sides of the Atlantic, Cunard's team of chefs have curated a menu showcasing prime USDA gran finished New York strip steak, Main lobster and Alaskan king crab, alongside dishes celebrating British provenance such as Scotch grass-fed, dry aged beef and Salt Marsh lamb rack. Offerings from farther afield such as renowned Waygu beef from Australia are also featured on the menu.

"After the success of the new Steakhouse menu onboard Queen Mary 2 last summer, our team has decided to take the concept across the fleet," said Josh Leibowitz, Senior Vice President, Cunard North America. "We welcome guests to join us at the new Steakhouse at The Verandah concept for the very best steakhouse at sea."

In addition to the new menu, a new selection of craft cocktails will be available at The Verandah bar, reflecting contemporary mixology trends from some of the world's most dynamic cities. The wine selection has also been specifically chosen to focus on 'steak heroes' and features classis peppery Syrahs alongside more contemporary juicy Malbecs and rich Chardonnays.

Steakhouse at The Verandah will be open for lunch and dinner for a $25.00 USD per person cost for lunch and a $39.00 USD per person cost for dinner, with some menu offerings requiring a further supplement. Dinner reservations are pre-bookable on Cunard's Voyage Personaliser or once on board, and lunch reservations are available once on board.

Steakhouse at The Verandah is open on sea days for lunch from 12pm until 1:30pm and for dinner from 6:30pm until 9pm. Lunch and dinner menus can be downloaded here.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

