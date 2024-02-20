Cunard Announces New Voyages from September 2025 through January 2027

Newest Ship Queen Anne and Flagship Queen Mary 2 will Sail World Voyages in January 2026 with Queen Mary 2 transiting the Panama Canal for the First Time Ever

Cunard increases North American presence with Queen Elizabeth sailing winter voyages in the Caribbean, Roundtrip from Miami

Cunard World Club Members can book World Voyages starting March 5, 2024, and all other voyages starting March 6, 2024

Public Sales Begins March 7, 2024

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced new voyages sailing from September 2025 to January 2027 across its iconic fleet of four Queens.

With more than 300 new voyages, Cunard's ships – flagship Queen Mary 2, its newest vessel Queen Anne, as well as Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth – will call at 184 unique destinations around the globe, including 70 countries and 108 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Queen Mary 2, the world’s only ocean liner, will continue her iconic Transatlantic Crossings

The new program also includes 37 overnight port calls and 66 late-evening departures. There will be five maiden calls for the fleet in Kona, Hawaii; Roatan, Honduras; Dakar, Senegal; Miami, FL; and Molde, Norway.

Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 will simultaneously sail World Voyages beginning in January 2026, visiting cultural capitals such as New York, Buenos Aires, Dubai, and Melbourne.

Queen Elizabeth will introduce a new program in the Caribbean, sailing 33 voyages roundtrip from Miami, visiting enchanting island towns of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Roatan, Honduras; as well as Tortola, Antigua, Barbados, and St Lucia.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We are incredibly excited to have both Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 offer full World Voyages in 2026. We are so thrilled that our guests will, for the first time ever, have the opportunity to transit the Panama Canal on Queen Mary 2.

"Queen Elizabeth will also take in a new program to the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip from Miami, giving guests expanded opportunities to delve into this tropical region while experiencing the unparalleled luxury of sailing aboard a Cunard ship."

Queen Anne

Cunard's newest ship will visit 102 unique ports with 23 maiden calls including Phuket, Thailand; Cape Town, South Africa; Marseilles, France; and many more. From French vineyards to the African plains, Queen Anne's new voyages allow guests to explore the world while enjoying the thoughtful interiors and distinctive touches of this contemporary deco-designed ship.

Queen Anne Itinerary Highlights:

Full World Voyage, 109 nights (H603D)

Departing on January 11, 2026, roundtrip from Southampton, guests will relish in the soft sands of South Pacific beaches, glass skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi, and overnight calls in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, and more.

Norway and North Cape, 14 nights (H616)

Experience Norway's fjords, coastal towns, and the Arctic charm of the north as guests visit ports such as Honningsvaag and picturesque Tromso on this charming Norwegian adventure.

Queen Mary 2

The world's only ocean liner will sail a full world voyage as well as her signature Transatlantic Crossings, Caribbean, and Canada/New England itineraries. Voyages range from two to 109 nights with 15 overnight calls in iconic cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Reykjavik, Québec City, Sydney, and more.

Queen Mary 2 Itinerary Highlights:

Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing, 7 nights (M622)

Departing from New York on September 13, 2026, Cunard's signature voyage offers uninterrupted days at sea to unplug and recharge from modern life while relaxing amidst in the waters of the North Atlantic.

Southampton to Sydney , 51 nights (M603G)

Guests will visit Hawaii, French Polynesia, and New Zealand on this itinerary from Southampton on January 11, 2026. During the voyage, Queen Mary 2 will transit the Panama Canal for the first time ever – a history-making moment – before visiting New York, San Francisco, Kona, then crossing the International Date Line before reaching Sydney.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will spend most of her time exploring the Mediterranean, savoring the relaxed island life of Mykonos, Corsica, and Palma de Mallorca, with additional voyages in the Atlantic Islands and Norway. The ship will visit 73 unique destinations with overnight calls in Istanbul, Funchal Madeira, Amsterdam, Narvik, and more.

Queen Victoria Itinerary Highlights:

Eastern Caribbean , 35 nights (V602)

This epic roundtrip embarks on January 4, 2026, from Southampton and begins with a call-in lively Madeira crossing the Atlantic, heading for the Caribbean. Guests will enjoy the beaches of St. Vincent, Aruba, and Dominica, along with a late evening stay in Curaçao. Queen Victoria will also stop in the vibrant Azores outpost of Ponta Delgada for guests to enjoy the Portuguese hospitality and the distinct Azorean culture.

Italy , France and Spain , 14 nights (V612)

Departing June 15, 2026, guests will sail from Barcelona to Rome to experience the culture and beauty of France, Italy, and Spain including the charming Provencal Toulon and Tuscany's Livorno, home to exceptional Renaissance architecture, and Dalt Vila, Ibiza's UNESCO-listed old town.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth will sail new Caribbean voyages, from September 2025 until April 2026, ranging from nine to 21 nights. The ship is primed for sunny adventures and will visit ancient ruins, centuries-old rum distilleries, and pristine beaches with port calls in Barbados, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, and other alluring destinations. She'll also offer voyages from Seattle or San Francisco which transit through the iconic Panama Canal.

Queen Elizabeth Itinerary Highlights:

Caribbean Celebration, 21 nights (Q535A)

Roundtrip out of Miami, embarking Dec 18, 2025, guests will spend the holidays under sunny skies while visiting island jewels including Castries, Antigua, and San Juan. Christmas Eve will be spent discovering Bridgetown's UNESCO-listed old town followed by calls to Roatan, Jamaica, and Cozumel.

Eastern Caribbean , 12 nights (Q533)

This November 2025 voyage out of Miami will visit picturesque ports fringed with unspoiled beaches and palm trees. Guests will immerse themselves in Puerto Rico's vibrant culture, Antigua's colourful streets, and the wonderous marine life in St. Lucia.

Multi-Ship Back-to-Back s

For adventurous guests who want to experience three ships in one journey, there are multiple opportunities to sample three Cunard Queens back-to-back. One option departs from Seattle, when Queen Elizabeth sails a 21-night voyage transiting the Panama Canal via a call in Los Angeles.

After a connecting flight to New York from Miami, guests will join Queen Mary 2 for a Transatlantic Crossing to Southampton. From there, guests can board Queen Victoria for a 13-night voyage to the Atlantic Islands and Azores that includes an overnight in Funchal, Madeira, and a chance to see gothic-style churches in Ponta Delgada and Porto's decoratively tiled buildings before returning to Southampton, where the three Queens voyage comes to an end.

Cunard's World Voyages and World Voyage segments, sailing from September 2025 to January 2027, are available for World Club members to book at 1 pm on March 5, 2024. All new voyages are available for World Club members to book starting at 1 pm on March 6, 2024.

All voyages are on sale to the general public from 1pm on March 7, 2024.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

