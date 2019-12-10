Cunard Announces "Upgrades on Us" Wave Season Promotion for Wide Range of 2020-2022 Voyages

Cunard's Upgrades on Us promotion, offered for bookings between December 5, 2019 and February 27, 2020 is available on a variety of the line's event voyages, signature Transatlantic Crossings and the popular New England & Canada voyages. The offer is also available on Alaska, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia voyages on all ships, sailing between June 2020 and January 2022. For those interested in booking 2020 Alaska, Caribbean and New England & Canada voyages, guests can enjoy up to $1,000 of Onboard Credit per stateroom with Cunard's special Holiday Bonus Offer, available through December 31, 2019.

The Upgrades on Us† promotion features:

Free upgrade from Inside to Ocean View ∞

Free upgrade from Ocean View to Balcony*

Free upgrade from Club Balcony to Princess Grill Suite ±

Free upgrade from Princess Grill Suite to Queen Grill Suite ±

to 50% reduced deposit on all categories

Free gratuities on all categories

Grill Suite bookings receive Free Drinks Package*

By taking advantage of this offer, guests have the opportunity to experience the many insightful and exclusive voyages Cunard has to offer. Special event voyages include:

Transatlantic Music Week on Queen Mary 2 ( October 23-30, 2020 ): Broadway musicians will join the voyage offering multiple performances in the ship's Royal Court Theatre in addition to workshops, talks and Q&As. Accomplished artistic producer, music director and Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway host Seth Rudetsky will present Broadway stars Victoria Clark and Tony award-winning Faith Prince , each in their own intimate concerts.

2 ( ): Broadway musicians will join the voyage offering multiple performances in the ship's Royal Court Theatre in addition to workshops, talks and Q&As. Accomplished artistic producer, music director and Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's host will present Broadway stars and Tony award-winning , each in their own intimate concerts. Journey of Genealogy on Queen Mary 2 ( August 14-21, 2020 ): In partnership with Ancestry.com, this special crossing marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. Events on board will commemorate the significance of this iconic journey with themed talks from Ancestry experts and offer guests the opportunity to trace family trees through the centuries.

Destinations and itineraries world-wide included in the promotion:

Australia : Queen Elizabeth sails a 13-night voyage from Auckland to Sydney and a 25-night immersive voyage roundtrip from Sydney ; fares start at $2,099 per person

: sails a 13-night voyage from to and a 25-night immersive voyage roundtrip from ; fares start at per person Alaska : a 10-night voyage on Queen Elizabeth roundtrip from Vancouver , with calls to Glacier Bay and cruise-by itineraries through the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier; fares start at $1,199 per person

: a 10-night voyage on roundtrip from , with calls to Glacier Bay and cruise-by itineraries through the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier; fares start at per person Southern Japan : a 9-night voyage on Queen Victoria with roundtrip from Tokyo , with calls in Japan and South Korea ; fares start at $1,599 per person

: a 9-night voyage on with roundtrip from , with calls in and ; fares start at per person New England & Canada : a 7-night voyage on Queen Mary 2 from New York to Quebec with debarkation in Quebec City ; fares start at $1,099 per person

: a 7-night voyage on 2 from to with debarkation in ; fares start at per person Caribbean : a 12-night Caribbean sailing on Queen Mary 2 roundtrip from New York with stops in St. Kitts , Barbados and more; fares start at $1,929 per person

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards; 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

†New bookings only. Offers do not apply to 3rd/4th passengers.

±Free Upgrade Offer. Queens Grill Upgrade offer is based on reserving a Queens Grill Suite (category Q6) for the price of a Princess Grill Suite (category P1). Princess Grill Upgrade offer is based on reserving a Princess Grill Suite (category P2) for the price of a Club Balcony stateroom (category A1). Balcony Upgrade offer is based on reserving a Balcony stateroom (up to category DB on Queen Mary 2 or up to category BF on Queen Elizabeth or Queen Victoria) for the price of an Oceanview stateroom (category EF on Queen Mary 2 or category EB on Queen Elizabeth or Queen Victoria). Ocean View Upgrade offer is based on reserving an Ocean View stateroom (category FB on Queen Elizabeth or Queen Victoria) for the price of an Inside stateroom (category IA on Queen Elizabeth or Queen Victoria). Upgrades from Inside staterooms to Ocean View staterooms is not available on Queen Mary 2. Upgrade offers are not available to third/fourth berth guests and are subject to availability.

*Free Drinks Package for Grill Suites: The Free Drinks Package is applicable only to guests reserving a Princess Grill Suite or Queens Grill Suite on voyages 7 nights or longer and listed under this promotion. The Complimentary Drinks offer applies to all drinks $12 and under purchased on board during the cruise. Drinks under this promotion can be purchased and consumed free of charge by the participant only and may not be purchased for people who are not booked on the promotion. Offer is not applicable to guests under 21 years of age. Drinks priced above the threshold shown above must be purchased at full price. Paying the difference between the threshold and the higher price is not permitted. The standard 15% service charge applied against all bar orders will be included under this promotion for all drinks ordered under the price threshold. Tipping beyond the 15% is at the discretion of the guests. For drinks purchased over the price threshold, the 15% service charge will apply as standard. Drinks ordered on this promotion will be signed for in the normal way with the cost of the drinks appearing on the sales receipt. The cost is credited back to the guest folio on a nightly basis. This promotion does not apply to drinks ordered as room service or in-room mini-bar (except Queens Grill), bottles of wine or drinks packages. Cunard operates a Responsible Service of Alcohol Policy. Offer is not available for third/fourth berth guests, is not transferable and may not be combinable with other offers. No cash value.

‡Free Gratuities: Free Gratuities is based on pre-payment by Cunard of suggested gratuities in the amount of $13.50 per person per day for Grill Suites and $11.50 per person per day for Britannia Staterooms. Free Gratuities offer is not available to third/fourth berth guests. Offer is not transferable and may not be combinable with other offers.

♦ 50% Reduced Deposit: Guests pay only 12.5% deposit per person instead of the standard 25% required deposit and is required within three days of reservation. Bookings are subject to cancellation if deposit amount is not received within the option period. Reduced deposit is not combinable with other reduced deposit offers and does not apply to bookings made within final payment.

