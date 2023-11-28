Cunard Launches Capsule Cruise Collection in Collaboration with Fashion Stylist Bay Garrett and Circle of Style

Cunard

28 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

The partnership between the luxury cruise brand Cunard and Circle of Style will give people the opportunity to have their own pre-loved outfits curated and made available for them to purchase ahead of their next voyage.

Using only pre-loved clothing, this collection serves as an ode to the trends of each decade from 1900 to 1990, but with a modern twist for today's cruise guests.

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 100 years since cruise collections first became part of the coveted fashion scene, Cunard has partnered with the pioneer of second-hand fashion, Bay Garnett, and pre-loved styling service, Circle of Style, to create the "Cunard Capsule Cruise Collection." A capsule collection that draws inspiration from the rich legacy of cruise couture fashion that has evolved since the 1900s.

To celebrate the introduction of the new capsule collection, Cunard and Circle of Style are offering style aficionados an exclusive chance to create their own one-of-a-kind pre-loved cruise wardrobe ahead of their next voyage with a bespoke styling service. The first 100 people who visit https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/circle-of-style and follow the instructions will get exclusive access to the styling service. These lucky 100 will be paired with an expert at Circle of Style, who will artfully assemble a carefully curated wardrobe that they may purchase for use on their next cruise, drawing inspiration from the Cunard Capsule Cruise Collection looks.

Pioneer of second-hand fashion, Bay Garnett, said: "Fashion from the past gives a rich and vibrant tapestry for ideas and inspiration. I frequently draw inspiration from fashion moments of the past spanning several decades to reimagine contemporary looks.  Delving into Cunard's photographic archive to find inspiration for the new Capsule Cruise Collection was a wonderful and super interesting journey. The process of curating ten stylish and contemporary ensembles, with each one being inspired by the quintessential fashion moment of its respective decade, has been a lovely, perfect, and fascinating project."

The exclusive Cunard Capsule Cruise collection is inspired by Cunard's extensive archive images - with ten looks from ten decades of cruising, each one inspired by the fashion trends of the time. From the prim and proper 1900s through to the bold color of the 1970s and the contemporary cool of the 1990s, each piece within the collection celebrates the style of its decade, with a modern twist perfect for present-day style enthusiasts.

Throughout the decades, fashion has always played an important part in Cunard's heritage, from hosting celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor, Marlene Dietrich, and Rita Hayworth to being the first cruise company to hold a transatlantic fashion week cruise. Glamour and fashion have always been linked to cruising and the capsule collection aims to help future guests capture this spirit, whatever their style.

Within the capsule wardrobes will be a selection of pre-loved pieces from a variety of renowned designers such as Chanel, Burberry, A.P.C, Alexander McQueen, and many more within Circle of Style's archive, all of which will be available to purchase.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard said: "We're incredibly excited to see this partnership come to life and offer customers the opportunity to celebrate 100 years of cruise couture with us. Fashion has always been and remains an important part of cruising heritage and therefore this collection embraces history in a relevant yet modern way in true Cunard style."

To view the Cunard Capsule Cruise Collection looks created with Bay Garnett and Circle of Style and be one of the 100 people to access the exclusive styling service, visit  https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/circle-of-style

About Cunard 
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).  

