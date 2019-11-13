Cunard offers Holiday Savings with Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on 2020 Voyages

The promotion is valid November 20 through December 4, 2019 on new voyage bookings and guests will receive up to 50% off Launch Fares with only $100 non-refundable deposit on various itineraries including the brand's signature Transatlantic Crossings, Full World Voyages, Australiasia, Africa, New England & Canada, Europe, Asia, Alaska, and South America.

Cunard's popular Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing is included in the promotion. The fifth annual voyage on Queen Mary 2, May 24-31, 2020, will feature Badgley Mischka who will launch their 2021 resort collection in an exclusive runway show onboard. The designers will also be creating a capsule collection exclusively for Cunard and offer a Q&A with guests during the seven-night voyage.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are also available on Queen Elizabeth's itineraries in Alaska. Queen Elizabeth will return to the region for a full season in 2020 to sail ten voyages, ranging from 9 to 12 nights, roundtrip from Vancouver. Port calls include Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Icy Strait Point and Victoria with scenic cruising through the famous Inside Passage, Tracy Arm Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and the breathtaking Glacier Bay National Park.

Over 125 various voyages are included in the sale such as:

Queen Elizabeth

10-night Alaska voyages with fares from $1,049*

voyages with fares from 9-night Japan Circumnavigation, roundtrip out of Tokyo , with fares from $1,399*

, with fares from 18-night Japan Grand Voyage, roundtrip out of Tokyo , with fares from $2,569*

Queen Mary 2

7-night Transatlantic Crossings, with fares from $699*

7-night New England & Canada voyages, with fares from $769*

voyages, with fares from 21-night Grand Norwegian Explorer with fares from $1,979*

Queen Victoria

12-night Canary Islands with fares from $1,159*

7-night Fjords voyage with fares from $799*

9-night Baltic Highlights with fares from $1,229*

*Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, visit Cunard.com. For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

