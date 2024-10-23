Cunard Partners with Michelin-Starred Chef Nathan Outlaw to Debut Outlaw's Fish Kitchen on Queen Victoria for Mediterranean Voyages

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard, renowned for delivering exceptional luxury at sea, is proud to announce a new partnership with Michelin-starred chef Nathan Outlaw. Together, they will bring the celebrated Outlaw's Fish Kitchen* to life on select Queen Victoria Mediterranean voyages.

Nathan Outlaw will partner with Cunard for an exclusive Outlaws Fish Kitchen collaboration

Guests will be treated to an exclusive culinary experience as Nathan Outlaw brings his award-winning Outlaw's Fish Kitchen to sea. Outlaw will personally oversee a series of intimate, five-course seafood tasting menus, featuring the finest Mediterranean ingredients, crafted with his signature flair.

The intimate, 60-guest dining events will offer an elevated seafood experience, combining Outlaw's culinary vision with the exquisite setting of the Mediterranean coast, ensuring every meal is a special occasion.

The trailblazing restaurateur and esteemed Rick Stein protégé will collaborate with the luxury cruise line to exclusively deliver a quartet of Outlaw's Fish Kitchen residencies aboard Queen Victoria during her Mediterranean season next summer.

The four-voyage series kicks off aboard a 14-night sailing from Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome) on July 7, with Outlaw sailing on the first seven nights of the voyage.

The wider collaboration

Whilst on board, Outlaw will host live cooking demonstrations and appear as an Insights Speaker in the Royal Court Theatre for a series of intimate Q&As focused on his rise to culinary stardom.

The news follows August's announcement that Cunard will reunite with two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux for a new series of Le Gavroche at Sea takeovers across four Fjords voyages in 2025.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "At Cunard, we take great pride in curating exceptional dining experiences and this collaboration with Nathan Outlaw is no exception. Nathan's reputation for excellence and his mastery of seafood perfectly complement our commitment to delivering the finest in luxury travel. We're thrilled to offer our guests the exclusive opportunity to enjoy Outlaw's Fish Kitchen while sailing on these beautiful Mediterranean itineraries."

Nathan Outlaw added: "Teaming up with Cunard is a really exciting opportunity and I can't wait to get on board Queen Victoria to showcase the very best of Outlaw's. Being able to cook vibrant seafood dishes as guests overlook stunning sun-kissed locations on the continent will allow us to deliver a fully immersive experience of Mediterranean cuisine. I am hugely passionate about this style of food and I am looking forward to elevating luxury dining at sea to create something really special for Cunard."

To learn more about Queen Victoria's Mediterranean voyages and experience the Outlaw's Fish Kitchen at sea, visit www.cunard.com:

July: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/V518/V518

August: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/V521/V521

September: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/V522/V522

September: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/find-a-cruise/V524/V524

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival

Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Outlaw's Fish Kitchen

Outlaw's Fish Kitchen* is the TV chef's award-winning Cornwall restaurant, focused on fresh and original seafood plates. It forms part of the Outlaw brand alongside Outlaw's New Road and Outlaw's Guest House – all based in Port Isaac.

About Nathan Outlaw

As his name suggests, Nathan Outlaw's reputation is anything but ordinary. His career began early, working alongside his father, a chef, before gaining experience in London's prestigious five-star hotel restaurants. However, it was by the sea that Nathan truly found his forte.

Working under Rick Stein in Padstow, Nathan honed his skills and developed a deep appreciation for coastal cuisine. He quickly moved through a series of coastal restaurants, earning his first Michelin star at the age of 25 for The Black Pig.

In 2006, Nathan opened Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, which achieved remarkable success, earning two Michelin stars, four AA rosettes, and a rare 10/10 from the Good Food Guide. The restaurant was also named the UK's number one restaurant in 2018.

Nathan's latest venture, Outlaw's New Road, is a homage to the glorious Cornish coast and was awarded a Michelin star in 2021. Additionally, he owns the Michelin-starred Fish Kitchen in Port Isaac, which further showcases his culinary excellence.

Passionate about sustainability and local produce, Nathan Outlaw is dedicated to sourcing the finest ingredients from local suppliers, ensuring that his dishes are not only delicious but also environmentally responsible. His innovative approach to seafood has solidified his status as one of the UK's most esteemed chefs.

Photography

Photos are available in our image library, Asset Bank:

https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Please note, once directed to the page you will need to "Register for an account." Your request may take up to 24 hours for approval to access the library of assets. You will be notified via email to complete your registration.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, [email protected]

Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard