Cunard Brings Its Timeless Elegance to the 79th Annual Tony Awards through an Exclusive Cunard Green Room

As the official cruise partner of the 79th Annual Tony Awards for the second year, Cunard is reimagining The Tony Awards Green Room with its heritage of glamour at sea, designed by Broadway actress and creative designer Krysta Rodriguez.

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VALENCIA, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Broadway's brightest stars prepare to gather for theater's most celebrated evening, Cunard is set to once again bring its legacy of glamour, storytelling and cultural enrichment to the 79th Annual Tony Awards as its official cruise partner. The announcement comes after Cunard took center stage as headline partner of the Olivier Awards in the UK, further cementing the brand's support for the arts both on board and ashore.

Cunard is partnering with Broadway actress and creative designer Krysta Rodriguez to curate the Cunard Green Room at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, a thoughtfully designed backstage sanctuary to the stars inspired by life on board the brand’s iconic fleet of ships.

This year, Cunard is partnering with Broadway actress and creative designer Krysta Rodriguez to curate the Cunard Green Room, a thoughtfully designed backstage sanctuary to the stars inspired by life on board the brand's iconic fleet of ships, including the world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2. The space reflects Cunard's long-standing connection to the arts, reinforcing the brand's legacy as a place where culture, creativity and iconic moments come together.

"We are thrilled to be the official cruise partner of the 79th Annual Tony Awards for the second year, deepening a partnership that celebrates excellence in live theater and the arts," said Liz Fettes, Senior Vice President, Commercial North America. "Cunard's on-board experience has long been defined by its world–class enriching cultural programming, from Broadway and West End performers to intimate conversations with leading artists. Bringing our distinctive experience to the 79th Annual Tony Awards feels like a natural extension of our legacy of bringing incredible experiences to our guests."

The Cunard Green Room: Where Broadway's Icons Pause Between Performances

Designed exclusively for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, the Cunard Green Room will serve as a refined backstage retreat where nominees, presenters and performers can gather, recharge and celebrate throughout the evening.

Evoking the ambiance of Cunard's fleet – where artists, thinkers and performers have gathered for more than 185 years – the Green Room will feature curated design elements that honor the brand's rich cultural legacy.

Rodriguez led the creative vision for the space, transforming the room into something cinematic yet deeply intimate – where stars can step away from the spotlight while still feeling part of the spectacle. The room layers cues from Cunard's design heritage with a theatrical sensibility, including:

A curated flow of spaces that mirrors a voyage – a grand red carpet arrival, intimate gathering spaces, and moments for indulgence

a grand red carpet arrival, intimate gathering spaces, and moments for indulgence Sculptural lounge seating inspired by the grand salons and public spaces onboard Cunard's fleet of Queens

inspired by the grand salons and public spaces onboard Cunard's fleet of Queens Framed "porthole" moments and ocean-view illusions nodding to the feeling of stepping aboard

nodding to the feeling of stepping aboard Design elements that evoke the glow of golden-hour departures at sea , such as rich wood tones , polished brass accents, soft drapery and warm lighting

, such as rich wood tones polished brass accents, soft drapery and warm lighting Intimate conversation pockets that encourage connection, calm and celebration between appearances

"Designing this space was about honoring both the energy of Broadway and the elegance of Cunard. I wanted it to feel like a true escape within the excitement of the night – somewhere intimate, warm and thoughtfully layered," Rodriguez said. "We subtly incorporated design elements from Cunard's fleet throughout, grounding the space in the brand's heritage while keeping it fresh and cinematic. Ultimately, it's a place where the night's stars can step inside, take a breath, and reset between moments."

A Legacy of Celebrating the Arts

Cunard's presence at the Tony Awards reflects a broader tradition of celebrating culture and creativity that has defined the brand for more than 185 years. Throughout its history, Cunard ships have welcomed writers, performers, musicians and artists on board – including Charles Dickens, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Sutton Foster, among others – creating spaces where culture, performances and conversations flourish while guests travel the world.

Today, that tradition continues as Cunard brings award-winning theatrical productions on board, including "Come From Away" aboard Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria. Through its Inspiring Enrichment program and many Event Voyages, Cunard regularly introduces renowned performers, historians, authors and cultural figures on board to host talks, performances and conversations for guests. With a host of entertainment and enrichment opportunities for guests, Cunard's guests can continue to celebrate the arts both on land and at sea.

For more information on Cunard's partnership with the Tony Awards, please visit here

For more information about Cunard, Grill Suites and to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

Travel Advisors interested in further information on Cunard voyages, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

TUNE IN:

This year's Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

About the Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is Chair and Jason Laks is President. At the American Theatre Wing, Ted Chapin is Interim Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.

Sponsors for the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards include: City National Bank - the official bank of The Tony Awards; Capital One and Mastercard - the official payments partner of The Tony Awards; Carnegie Mellon University - the first-ever, exclusive higher education partner; Baccarat - the official partner of the Tony Awards; Cunard - the official cruise partner of The Tony Awards; Delta Air Lines - the official airline of The Tony Awards; Dewar's - the official scotch whisky of The Tony Awards; AKT - the official partner of the Tony Awards; Rockefeller Center - the official Destination of The Tony Awards; Sofitel New York - the official hotel of The Tony Awards; Playbill; Rainbow Room - the official partner of the Tony Nominee Luncheon.

Follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

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