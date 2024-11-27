Cunard Teams Up with Talk Art Hosts Russell Tovey and Robert Diament for Exciting Queen Anne Art Collaboration

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced an exciting new partnership with Talk Art podcasters Russell Tovey and Robert Diament that will help guests explore Queen Anne's iconic art collection*.

The 3,000-guest Queen, which departed on her maiden voyage in May, boasts the largest curated art collection at sea and is packed with bold and contemporary pieces from more than 300 artists and designers.

Talk Art hosts Russell Tovey (left) and Robert Diament pictured on board Queen Anne

This new collaboration sees Russell and Robert create an immersive, self-guided Art Tour to celebrate Queen Anne's many masterpieces. This new podcast-style tour launched this month and formed part of the ship's enriching activities program, showcasing more than 40 individual pieces of art across the ship.

Russell and Robert will introduce each piece on the tour – including Micheal James O'Brien's Gilbert and George portrait in the Golden Lion and Susumu Kamijo's Poodles series in Aji Wa – delving into the inspiration behind the artists' work, combined with exclusive interviews and their own interpretations.

Queen Anne's Elevated Art Proposition

Queen Anne is home to a contemporary collection of more than 4,300 artworks and sculptures, involving 500 different framing methods to display the works.

Combining up-and-coming talents from institutions such as the Royal College of Art, with established artists, the eclectic selection of paintings, photographs and graphic prints are all inspired by Cunard's star-studded journey to the present day.

One such example is an exclusively commissioned photographic piece by London-based conceptual still-life photographer Aaron Tilley, inspired by Cunard's golden era of transatlantic travel. The artwork features vintage Cunard artifacts from crystal sculptures to jewelry and a 1936 cardboard model of Queen Mary. This Tales of Cunard piece will be displayed in the Princess Grill suites.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Our world-famous Queens are celebrated globally for their modern luxury, reflected in their elegant design and art collections. We're also passionate about making contemporary art more accessible. That's why we're delighted to partner with the remarkable Talk Art team to support emerging artists, reach new audiences, and continue offering our guests unique experiences."

Talk Art podcast host Russell Tovey added: "Talk Art are proud to be partnering with Cunard on this exclusive audio tour to celebrate their incredible commitment to contemporary art. ‎This is the largest collection of commissioned art at sea, and with more than 4,300 artworks, it is such an impressive and inspiring group of artists. We hope our guide will bring to life the themes and hidden stories that lie within each of the paintings, photographs, and sculptures."

Co-host Robert Diament commented: "We are particularly excited to see Cunard's support of emerging artists from leading international art schools, including Parsons The New School, Royal College of Art, and Central Saint Martins, and will be highlighting numerous works in the audio tour."

Actor Russell Tovey and gallerist Robert Diament host Talk Art, a podcast dedicated to making the world of art more accessible – featuring exclusive interviews with leading artists, curators and gallerists, and occasionally their talented friends from industries like acting, music and journalism.

With more than six million downloads in more than 170 countries, Robert and Russell bring their unique experience and perspectives to conversations about forms, styles, movements, and the cultural significance of art.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

