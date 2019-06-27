Cunard Welcomes Back Former Bellboy as Preparations Begin for Special Year of Centenary Celebrations

Former Cunard bellboy, John 'Jack' Jenkins MBE, who recently gave a moving speech at the D-Day commemoration ceremony in Portsmouth attended by Her Majesty the Queen, HRH The Prince of Wales and US President Donald Trump, was recently welcomed on board Cunard's iconic ocean liner Queen Mary 2 by Captain Aseem Hashmi MNM for a celebratory lunch. Whilst on board, the Captain invited Mr Jenkins to inspect the ship's bellboys – to ensure they met the high standards of 1930s Cunard service.

Queen Mary 2's crew easily passed the inspection, though Mr. Jenkins was quick to point out that working on board Mauretania was quite different to how it is today.

"I remember one of my first trips, when we sailed to the West Indies," Mr. Jenkins Recalls. "When we would arrive in port I would then have to walk around on deck with a gong, as we had no tannoy system back then, and bang the gong and say, 'All visitors ashore, all visitors ashore'."

Born at a time when ocean liners were the only way to travel, Mr. Jenkins went on to join Cunard in 1933 as a bellboy and lift operator. RMS. Mauretania was the first Cunard ship he was appointed to – the very ship that established Cunard's Southampton hub in the year of his birth.

After Mauretania was retired in 1934, Mr. Jenkins served on board the Cunard ship Ascania until the outbreak of World War II. Joining the war effort, he fought at D-Day in 1945, before returning to the UK to take up a career in the merchant navy.

"It was such an honor to welcome back Mr. Jenkins to the Cunard family," said Captain Hashmi. "It felt like a very fitting way to start our centenary celebrations, here in Southampton, and of course to congratulate Mr. Jenkins on such a special milestone birthday that he will celebrate later this year. The members of the ship's company and I thoroughly enjoyed listening to stories of what life was like on board, and we look forward to the opportunity to do so again."

Departing November 18, 2019, Queen Mary 2 will undertake an historic Transatlantic Crossing from Southampton to New York – in tribute of the century long relationship between the City and Cunard. Guests on this celebratory voyage will journey into the past thanks to a travelling maritime exhibition from Southampton's Sea City Museum, as well as a series of enrichment lectures on board. Maritime Historian and author Chris Frame, will be joined by local history expert Penny Legg, each presenting a series of unique talks about the long and illustrious history of Cunard and Southampton.

In 1919 Mauretania was the fastest passenger liner in service and held the prestigious Blue Riband for the fastest westbound transatlantic crossing. The ship also held the eastbound record.

Queen Mary 2 will depart Southampton (voyage M938) on 18 November 2019 and arrive in New York on 26 November.

Queen Mary 2 entered service in 2004 as the largest, longest, tallest, widest and most expensive ocean liner* in the world, a title she retains to this day.

2 entered service in 2004 as the largest, longest, tallest, widest and most expensive ocean liner* in the world, a title she retains to this day. Since 2008 QM2 has been the only express liner to regularly transit the Atlantic, continuing a tradition established in 1840.

Queen Mary 2's home port and British hub is Southampton , a tradition set down 100 years ago by RMS. Mauretania.

*Note: Ocean Liners and distinctly different from cruise ships in both their design and service profile.

