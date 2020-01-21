Cunard Welcomes Celebrated Author Annie Barrows as Guest Speaker to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Guernsey

The novel takes place in post-World War II Guernsey, where this year in May, celebrations will mark the 75 th anniversary of the end of Nazi occupation in the Channel Islands. Events will take place throughout the month to mark this anniversary of Liberation Day for Guernsey, as well as all over Europe and the U.S. to commemorate the end of WWII.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, which is written as a series of letters from the characters, was started and co-written by Barrows' aunt, Mary Ann Shaffer. The novel was later adapted to film in 2018, directed by Mike Newell and starring Lily James as the protagonist. Annie Barrows' additional work includes The Truth According to Us, The Magic Half, and Magic in the Mix, as well as her children's series Ivy + Bean.

"We are thrilled to welcome author Annie Barrows onboard Queen Mary 2's May 20th Bruges and Guernsey voyage," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "The Liberation Day for Guernsey is a significant anniversary of World War II and our guests will have the opportunity to learn about an important moment in history while sailing to the very site it took place."

Cunard's onboard Insights program offers guests an unmatched opportunity to learn from and mingle with captivating experts from various industries on every voyage, holding lectures and Q&As throughout the trip. Recent speakers have included Alan Cumming, Keegan-Michael Key and John Landis. In addition, Cunard is offering extraordinary special event voyages in 2020 celebrating fashion, ancestry, astronomy, wine and more.

