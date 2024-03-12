CUP NOODLES® AND CRAIG ROBINSON TEAM UP FOR HILARIOUS NEW PSA AS THE BRAND'S NOW MICROWAVEABLE PACKAGING ROLLS OUT IN THE U.S.

Actor Craig Robinson Reveals He's Just Like Us -

He Too Microwaved His Cup Noodles From Time to Time

GARDENA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Cup Noodles , the iconic brand from Nissin Foods USA , announced that its new paper cup packaging is now microwave-friendly, it sent shockwaves through noodle fans with many asking, "Wasn't it always?" As the paper cup hits shelves nationwide, Cup Noodles has released a public service announcement (PSA) starring actor and comedian Craig Robinson that takes a comical and exaggerated look at the ramen cooking habit we all suspected. The PSA encourages fans to share their #PaperCupConfessions now that they can conveniently prepare their noodles in the microwave.

Cup Noodles releases a PSA starring comedian Craig Robinson to encourage fans to share their #PaperCupConfessions. Post this Actor Craig Robinson Reveals He’s Just Like Us - He Too Microwaved His Cup Noodles From Time to Time.

"With a more than 50-year history, we've seen the many ways our fans like to enjoy and consume our Cup Noodles - including cooking them in the microwave," stated Brian Huff, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "We took note of this and decided to have some fun with our fanbase through this PSA, and who better to deliver the message than long-time ramen fan Craig Robinson."

A person who knows a thing or two about paper, Robinson brings to life the satirical PSA that playfully leans into fans' noodle cooking habits. Set against the backdrop of the Nissin Foods USA headquarters, he hilariously reveals his own confessions, while informing consumers that they can officially microwave their Cup Noodles with its new paper cup. Surprise moments are featured throughout the piece, including a cameo appearance by social media star and Cup Noodles brand partner, Ivan McCombs ( @RamenKingIvan) . The PSA is now live and can be viewed on TikTok and across the brand's social media platforms at @originalcupnoodles .

"I've always been a fan of Cup Noodles - both on and off screen," said Robinson. "I admit that I have popped my noodles into the microwave for a quicker cook. While I was surprised to learn that the product is now microwavable, I am excited to partner with Cup Noodles to help share the news around this milestone moment for the brand."

This packaging evolution marks a milestone for Cup Noodles since its introduction to the U.S. market in 1973. The new paper cup is polystyrene-free, made with 40% recycled paper, and features an exterior sleeve made with 100% recycled paper. Additionally, the new packaging delivers even more convenience, taking just 2 minutes and 15 seconds to cook in the microwave.

"Cup Noodles' transition to a paper cup is significant as it furthers our commitment to sustainability and enhances the customer experience by catering to the way our fans consume our noodles, removing the need to boil water for easier enjoyment," said Huff.

Cup Noodles' new paper cup packaging is now available online and at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit NissinFoods.com or follow @originalcupnoodles on TikTok and other social media platforms.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the world's first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

SOURCE Nissin Foods