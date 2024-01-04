NISSIN FOODS USA ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

Nissin Foods

04 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA, the creator of the original Top Ramen® and Cup Noodles®, announced the appointment of Brian Huff as President and CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Mike Price who retired from the role after serving in the position since 2018.

Brian Huff, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA
Huff will lead the U.S. division of Nissin Foods overseeing its continued growth and solidifying the company's position as a leader in the instant ramen category market. His appointment comes at a significant time for Nissin Foods, with the company recently announcing the expansion of its U.S. operations with a third manufacturing facility in South Carolina due to the company's impressive demand and innovation pathways. Huff will also play a pivotal role in the progress and commitment to the global initiatives led by the Nissin Foods Group, including its EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030, part of the company's long-term environmental strategy.

"The U.S. market continues to be a top priority for Nissin Foods with our products seeing an unprecedented growth in demand," stated Yukio Yokoyama, Chief Strategy Officer of Nissin Foods Group. "We are excited to welcome Brian Huff to the Nissin Foods team to lead our U.S. operations. His leadership and experience in growing brands across the food and beverage industry brings significant value as we enter this new chapter for Nissin Foods USA."

Huff is a former executive with Diamond Foods, Whole Earth Brands, and Kellogg's, with over 33 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. He spent 24 years with Kellogg's, managing several large customers and businesses, including president of US snacks, overseeing a portfolio of brands encompassing Pringles, Cheez-Its, Keebler, and Kellogg's branded snacks.

"Nissin Foods is a brand that is steeped in rich heritage and yet, it has maintained an entrepreneurial spirit that remains the cornerstone and accelerant behind its relentless innovation that continues to shape the category - then and now," said Huff. "The future holds great opportunity for Nissin Foods in the U.S. and I look forward to working alongside this impressive team of professionals to continue on with the company's mission."

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS
Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the world's first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

