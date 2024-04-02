CUP NOODLESⓇ EVERYTHING BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE TAKES A BITE OUT OF BAGEL CULTURE

Back at it again, the instant ramen leader delivers an unexpected twist on the classic staple with its new limited-edition flavor

GARDENA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cup Noodles, the iconic brand of instant ramen innovation leader Nissin Foods USA , is introducing a new way to bagel with its limited-edition Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavor . The original ramen maker is taking a bite out of the Everything Seasoning craze for an unmatched bagel experience that infuses savory tastes in instant ramen, making it the newest product to join the brand's breakfast club available next week exclusively at Walmart.

Cup Noodles takes a bite out of the Everything Seasoning craze for an unmatched bagel experience with Cup Noodles Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese.

Cup Noodles Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese transforms the most popular bagel of choice into the iconic, on-the-go ramen noodles for a convenient twist on everyone's favorite morning meal. The newest Cup Noodles offering puts a spin on the classic bagel flavor by combining its noodles with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, dried onion and caraway seeds in a rich cream-cheese flavored sauce. Bagel enthusiasts can skip the bagel line and order up Cup Noodles Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese by adding water, microwaving the product for 4 minutes and letting it stand for 1 minute before noshing on a tasty meal. Unlike the original Cup Noodles, the product is saucy, not soup based.

"We know noodle fans and foodies are constantly finding ways to elevate their instant ramen with different sauces, seasonings and unexpected ingredients," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "More specifically, consumers have been adding a dash of Everything Seasoning to their ramen since the craze took off and we took inspiration from our consumer base to give everyone's favorite noodles a creamy twist."

Since developing the world's first instant ramen in 1958, Nissin Foods has maintained its pursuit of being meticulous, yet bold, as inspired by founder Momofuku Ando, with a purpose to continue to lead the industry with breakthrough innovations. Nissin Foods has maintained its longevity and relevance in the market for more than 65 years due to the trust and brand loyalty cultivated with its consumers, allowing Cup Noodles to grow its portfolio of limited-edition products and stay a step ahead of the ever-evolving cravings and eating habits of its noodle fans.

Cup Noodles Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese is available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com at an SRP of $1.18 beginning next week, alongside Cup Noodles Breakfast that has returned to shelves for a limited time.

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the world's first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice with Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

