CUP NOODLES® ANNOUNCES NEW PAPER CUP PACKAGING FOR ITS ICONIC RAMEN NOODLES

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA , announced that Cup Noodles® will introduce a new paper cup design in early 2024, replacing the current polystyrene cup. This is a historic change for the brand since its U.S. introduction in 1973. The updated packaging for the on-the-go cup is now microwavable, making the brand even more convenient for consumers to enjoy.

"Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world," said Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment."

The new packaging solution will be rolled out across all flavors of Cup Noodles. Additionally, the cup will be made with 40% recycled fiber, no longer require a plastic wrap, and features a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper. The new packaging is polystyrene-free, removing the use of this plastic from the entire company portfolio.

For the first time ever, Cup Noodles will be microwavable, no longer requiring boiling water, thus significantly reducing cooking time. This allows consumers an even more convenient way to enjoy and cook their favorite instant ramen. Easily heated in 2 minutes and 15 seconds, the new packaging delivers a reliable, hassle-free meal option.

Nissin Foods' transition to a paper cup signifies a deep-seated commitment to sustainability, aligning with the company's EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030. Through this global initiative, Nissin Foods aims to minimize CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Cup Noodles' new convenient paper cup packaging will be introduced to store shelves beginning in early 2024. For more information, visit NissinFoods.com or follow @originalcupnoodles on Instagram.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

SOURCE Nissin Foods