CUP NOODLES® ANNOUNCES NEW PAPER CUP PACKAGING FOR ITS ICONIC RAMEN NOODLES

News provided by

Nissin Foods

26 Oct, 2023, 09:21 ET

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA, announced that Cup Noodles® will introduce a new paper cup design in early 2024, replacing the current polystyrene cup. This is a historic change for the brand since its U.S. introduction in 1973. The updated packaging for the on-the-go cup is now microwavable, making the brand even more convenient for consumers to enjoy.

Continue Reading
Nissin Foods
Nissin Foods

"Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world," said Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment."

The new packaging solution will be rolled out across all flavors of Cup Noodles. Additionally, the cup will be made with 40% recycled fiber, no longer require a plastic wrap, and features a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper. The new packaging is polystyrene-free, removing the use of this plastic from the entire company portfolio.

For the first time ever, Cup Noodles will be microwavable, no longer requiring boiling water, thus significantly reducing cooking time. This allows consumers an even more convenient way to enjoy and cook their favorite instant ramen. Easily heated in 2 minutes and 15 seconds, the new packaging delivers a reliable, hassle-free meal option.

Nissin Foods' transition to a paper cup signifies a deep-seated commitment to sustainability, aligning with the company's EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030. Through this global initiative, Nissin Foods aims to minimize CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Cup Noodles' new convenient paper cup packaging will be introduced to store shelves beginning in early 2024. For more information, visit NissinFoods.com or follow @originalcupnoodles on Instagram.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS
Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

SOURCE Nissin Foods

Also from this source

NISSIN FOODS TRIPLES DOWN ON PREMIUM INNOVATION, STRENGTHENING U.S. POSITION FOLLOWING CONTINUED GROWTH

NISSIN FOODS TRIPLES DOWN ON PREMIUM INNOVATION, STRENGTHENING U.S. POSITION FOLLOWING CONTINUED GROWTH

Nissin Foods USA, the creator of the original Top Ramen® and Cup Noodles®, reported strong sales momentum continuing into 2023 at the closing of the...
CUP NOODLES® INTRODUCES A NOODLE BAR EXPERIENCE, PAIRING ITS PREMIUM CUP NOODLES® STIR FRY® LINE WITH CRAFT BREWS RIGHT IN TIME FOR OKTOBERFEST

CUP NOODLES® INTRODUCES A NOODLE BAR EXPERIENCE, PAIRING ITS PREMIUM CUP NOODLES® STIR FRY® LINE WITH CRAFT BREWS RIGHT IN TIME FOR OKTOBERFEST

Cup Noodles, the original instant ramen in a cup, is unveiling a Noodle Bar experience that pairs its premium Cup Noodles Stir Fry and Cup Noodles...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.