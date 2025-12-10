CUP NOODLES TEAMS UP WITH JOEL KIM BOOSTER FOR THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY RESCUE

GARDENA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, Cup Noodles is saving one lucky office from bland appetizers, awkward small talk, and that one playlist everyone pretends to enjoy. Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster will personally deliver 500 Cup Noodles to throw the most authentic, unpretentious holiday party of the season.

From fictional office chaos to real office hero, Joel Kim Booster knows a thing or two about workplace antics from his role on Apple TV+'s Loot—and now he's bringing Cup Noodles to save your actual office party from disaster.

Enter the chance to win Cup Noodles' Office Party Rescue Sweepstakes starting December 10 through December 24

"Office parties don't have to be boring, lame or tame," said actor Joel Kim Booster. "I'm excited to reimagine the traditional holiday party with Cup Noodles and serve up food people genuinely enjoy."

"Between navigating family and work obligations, feeling the pressure to be merry all the time, and dealing with holiday burnout, the holiday season can often feel like a performance rather than a time to truly enjoy yourself," said Senior Vice President of Marketing, Priscila Stanton. "People are craving ways to celebrate that feel more authentic to them. Cup Noodles is giving fans the chance to do it their way – real comfort food and a celebration that actually feels like you."

How to Enter: Want Joel Kim Booster to rescue your office party? Between December 10 and December 24, follow @originalcupnoodles on Instagram and comment 'Office Party Rescue' and #CupNoodles_Sweepstakes on this post. One lucky winner will receive the ultimate party redo—the chance to re-gather your officemates with 500 Cup Noodles delivered and Joel himself showing up to make sure the party gets started right. One runner-up will receive 250 Cup Noodles to redo their office holiday party.

This moment is part of the newly launched "Do You. Eat Cup" brand marketing campaign giving Cup Noodles lovers permission to indulge in their cravings with unapologetic abandon. Because Cup Noodles isn't for your "best" self, it's for your "real" self, even at your holiday office party.

For more information, visit NissinFoods.com

About Nissin Foods:

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

CONTACT: Ashley Goncena

[email protected]

SOURCE Nissin Foods