Say Goodbye to a Dry Thanksgiving: Introducing Cup Noodles New Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie Flavors

These limited-edition releases are out to make "moist" your new favorite word this Thanksgiving season

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cup Noodles® has something for you to be extra thankful for this year: Say goodbye to dry – Cup Noodles® Turkey Dinner and Cup Noodles® Pumpkin Pie are putting "moist" on the table this Thanksgiving and turning America's most cringe-worthy word into this season's biggest compliment.

Say goodbye to dry: Cup Noodles Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie deliver the full Thanksgiving experience with perfectly moist, slurpable goodness in minutes. Cup Noodles Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie put "moist" on the table this holiday season.

No more overcooked turkey, parched pumpkin pie crusts, or dry conversations. These new seasonal flavors offer everything you love about the Thanksgiving meal and solves the one thing you do not; dryness. Perfectly seasoned, ready in minutes – dare we say it? – deliciously moist. "Moist" may be recognized as one of the most divisive words in the English language, but it's also what saves a Thanksgiving feast from falling flat.

From savory herbs and rich turkey seasonings to pumpkin pie bliss – this is holiday nostalgia served in five minutes flat.

Turkey Dinner combines the rich essence of herb-seasoned turkey broth with sweet corn, tangy cranberry bursts, crisp green beans, warming spices, and tender noodles.

combines the rich essence of herb-seasoned turkey broth with sweet corn, tangy cranberry bursts, crisp green beans, warming spices, and tender noodles. For dessert (or whenever, no judgements) Pumpkin Pie delivers satisfying pumpkin flavor blended with caramelized brown sugar sweetness and signature pie spices that feel like a bite of moist homemade pumpkin pie.

"We all know nothing can dampen the holiday spirit quicker than a dry Thanksgiving meal – whether it's the food or boring dinner table conversation," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "With Cup Noodles Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie, we're delivering the full Thanksgiving experience – from main course to dessert – in minutes with the moist, slurpable goodness our fans crave."

Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie continue the Cup Noodles legacy of delicious flavor innovation. From our summer fling with Dill Pickle to the viral sensation of Campfire S'mores, this latest flavor innovation pushes the boundaries of what noodles can be to bring fans the festive, bold flavors they love.

Throughout the season, Cup Noodles' social channels will be tapping into holiday food debates, avoiding "dry" family dinner conversations with juicy hot takes, and creating share-worthy meme and video posts – all while celebrating these bold new flavors that deliver the most slurpable Thanksgiving yet. For more information, visit NissinFoods.com and follow along as the new dynamic flavor duo shakes up the season on Instagram (@originalcupnoodles) and TikTok (originalcupnoodles).

This flavor duo is exclusive to Walmart locations nationwide and on Walmart.com (Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie) available for $1.18 a cup. Partnering with the nation's largest retailer brings bold innovation to the ramen aisle and wide accessibility for fans across the country. Like all good things about the holidays, they're only here for a limited time!

About Nissin Foods:

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

