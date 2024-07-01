CUP NOODLES® CAMPFIRE S'MORES REINVENTS THE TIMELESS SUMMER TREAT

The instant ramen leader introduces its first dessert ramen option with its latest limited-edition flavor.

GARDENA, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA reimagines everybody's favorite fireside dessert with the launch of its limited-edition Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores flavor. Combining two great classics, the original ramen maker presents the brand's campiest flavor yet - a gooey, sweet noodle experience available exclusively at Walmart.

Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores

S'mores and summertime go hand-in-hand, invoking nostalgic memories of time spent around a campfire. Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores transports consumers to a new kind of campfire moment wherever they are by combining the unmistakable blend of decadent chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker flavors with a smokey note for a truly unique s'mores experience. With no campfire necessary, consumers can satisfy that need for more s'mores anytime with Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores by simply adding water, microwaving for three minutes and letting it stand for two minutes before indulging in the saucy, s'mores ramen. For those who love to customize their noodles, top off your ramen with pieces of graham cracker or additional mini marshmallows for that quintessential gooey bite.

"Since its invention nearly 100 years ago, the beloved s'more has been adapted into a wide range of food flavors, recipes and now ramen," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "As enthusiasts seek new ways to get their s'mores fix beyond the great outdoors, we couldn't resist joining the campfire fun by transforming the classic flavor into a bold, unexpected experience that will capture the hearts and palates of consumers nationwide."

For more than 65 years, Nissin Foods has led the instant ramen industry with innovation and culinary creativity, most recently with the company's limited-edition Cup Noodles flavors such as Breakfast and Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese. Building on the recent buzzworthy releases, Campfire S'mores showcases the brand's relentless pursuit of surpassing consumer expectations and crafting unparalleled culinary adventures for everyone to enjoy.

Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores is now available for purchase at an SRP of $1.18, exclusively online and in-stores nationwide at Walmart for a limited time.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the world's first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice with Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

SOURCE Nissin Foods