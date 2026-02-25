CUP NOODLES PROTEIN: 16G OF FUEL FOR WHATEVER

Whether you're cosplaying, shooting hoops, or speed cubing, new Cup Noodles Protein fuels you to get it done

GARDENA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cup Noodles® announces nationwide availability for Cup Noodles Protein, its first-ever high-protein line featuring 16 grams of protein per cup (over 2x the protein of standard Cup Noodles). Made with rich, savory bone broth, just add hot water, wait three minutes, and fuel whatever you've got going on.

Whether you're cosplaying, shooting hoops or speed cubing, Cup Noodles Protein delivers 16 grams of protein to help you fuel whatever you’re into.

Life is a mix of have-to dos and want-to dos, and Cup Noodles Protein fits naturally into whatever comes next. Whether it's something demanding, creative, or purely personal, Cup Noodles Protein is there with 16 grams of protein and the same great taste people know and love. It helps fuel the grind, the passion projects, and everything in between.

This is for the crafting enthusiasts, birdwatchers, and gamers. If duvet cover-stuffing is your workout for the day, slurp up.

Yes, the protein-in-everything trend is everywhere. The memes write themselves. But Cup Noodles has always been about one thing, delivering a quick, accessible meal when people need it. And Cup Noodles proves you don't have to sacrifice flavor for protein with three delicious options:

Rich & Savory Chicken: Classic chicken flavor gets supercharged with protein-rich bone broth, delivering a satisfying slurp that's comforting in every bite

Bold beef flavor brings meaty satisfaction and rich depth Hot & Spicy Chicken: Spicy heat meets savory chicken goodness in a cup

"Cup Noodles has been powering people's lives for over 50 years. Adding protein isn't about chasing a trend, it's about giving customers more of what they want: same three-minute prep, same great slurp, just more protein," said Senior Vice President of Marketing, Priscila Stanton. "The thing we love most about our fans is that they are unique, and passionate about their authenticity. If Cup Noodles can give them an extra boost of protein while they live their best lives, we're happy."

Cup Noodles Protein is now available online and at select grocery retailers nationwide for only $1.33 a cup — less than most protein bars and infinitely more slurpable.

About Nissin Foods:

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

