ONLY WIDE RECEIVERS SHOULD HAVE STICKY FINGERS: CUP NOODLES SOLVES AMERICA'S WING PROBLEM WITH NEW MESS-FREE RAMEN TRIO

Cup Noodles Wings delivers all the bold, craveable flavor of wings without the mess, the napkins, or the laundry disasters… just in time for the Big Game

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans love wings, consuming more than 1.42 billion wings during the Big Game. But the aftermath is undeniable: wing sauce ranks among the top five most common food stains, with 1 in 3 Americans admitting they have ruined clothing because of wings. Enter Cup Noodles®, solving what no one else has with three new chicken wing-inspired flavors that deliver all the bold flavor without the saucy mess: Spicy Buffalo with Ranch, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Parmesan.

Cup Noodles delivers all the game day Wings flavor you crave - spicy buffalo with ranch, lemon pepper, and garlic parmesan - without the mess. Cup Noodles Wings tackles game day's messy wing problem with all the bold flavor and zero sauce casualties.

Wings are statistically messier than almost any other game day food. The average person grabs 6-8 napkins per dozen wings, yet 90% still end up with sauce on their hands. Wing sauce lands an average of 2–3 feet from the plate, and 75% of wing eaters get it on their face. It takes three to four washes to eliminate wing residue, and 60% of people still find it under their nails even after scrubbing. Cup Noodles is tackling this messy problem head-on with slurpable convenience and zero sticky fingers.

Cup Noodles' three wing-inspired ramen flavors tap into America's wing obsession leading up to the Big Game:

Spicy Buffalo with Ranch -- The bold heat and tang of buffalo sauce perfectly balanced by the creamy, herby flavor of ranch.

-- The bold heat and tang of buffalo sauce perfectly balanced by the creamy, herby flavor of ranch. Lemon Pepper -- The sharp tang of lemon and the kick of black pepper are rounded out with savory garlic and onion notes.

-- The sharp tang of lemon and the kick of black pepper are rounded out with savory garlic and onion notes. Garlic Parmesan -- The bold, parmesan-forward flavor is enriched with garlic and Italian herbs, finished with a light tang and mild spice.

"Americans love wings just as much as they love football, they just don't love the collateral damage," said Senior Vice President of Marketing, Priscila Stanton. "Between stained shirts, messy hands, and sauce splatter, traditional wings create more cleanup than enjoyment for many fans. Cup Noodles Wings delivers bold, game day flavors in a convenient, mess-free format that's perfect for snacking before, during or after the Big Game — no sticky fingers, no laundry disasters, just pure flavor."

The Wings trio joins a unique lineup of Cup Noodles limited-edition flavor innovations including this year's Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie flavors, plus fan-favorites like Dill Pickle and Campfire S'mores, satisfying fans' bold and unconventional cravings.

Ready for a flavorful and mess-free Game Day? All three limited-time-only flavors retail for just $1.18 per cup. Pre-order starts January 14, 2026, with immediate purchase available beginning January 21, 2026, exclusively at Walmart.com. The flavors will also be in Walmart stores nationwide in late January.

Head over to NissinFoods.com for more information and join the movement to end the wing stain on Instagram (@originalcupnoodles) and TikTok (originalcupnoodles).

About Nissin Foods:

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

