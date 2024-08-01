CUP NOODLES® STIR FRY® KICKS OFF FANTASY FOOTBALL SEASON WITH GEORGE KITTLE TO FUEL YOUR FANTASY DRAFT

Cup Noodles Stir Fry and All-Pro tight end, George Kittle, are teaming up to power this year's fantasy football season. Post this

Cup Noodles and George Kittle bring Stir Fry to fantasy football in a hilarious new spot called " Fantasy Fumbles, " where fantasy football players learn to avoid the autodraft by choosing delicious and convenient Cup Noodles Stir Fry. In addition to the content release, the national campaign launch kicks off the Ultimate Draft Experience Sweepstakes, giving football enthusiasts a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

"It is an absolute honor to join together with my favorite Asian take-out style noodles, Cup Noodles Stir Fry, to protect fantasy football players from food-related drama that leads to the dreaded autodraft," said George Kittle, All-Pro tight end. "If you want to crush your fantasy season, give yourself a competitive edge with quick, convenient, mess-free, and always delicious Cup Noodles Stir Fry. It's your secret weapon for dominating your fantasy league!"

Now through August 21, football and Asian noodle enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win a prize in the Cup Noodles Ultimate Draft Experience Sweepstakes! Fantasy football players can enter daily on CupNoodlesFantasyDraft.com to increase their chances of winning one of 52 exclusive prizes, including:

THE GRAND PRIZE ( ONE WINNER ): A trip to watch your favorite team on the gridiron with three of your closest friends, a virtual meet-and-greet with George Kittle , a year's supply of Cup Noodles Stir Fry and a limited-edition Stir Fry Fantasy Prize Pack featuring custom swag and an autographed George Kittle jersey

"Today's fantasy football fans are looking for delicious, quick and convenient meals that will never jeopardize their next round pick," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "Our Cup Noodles Stir Fry and Stir Fry Rice with Noodles lines are packed with authentic flavors and ready to eat in minutes, making them the perfect meal for George Kittle and millions of fantasy players across the country throughout the season."

Cup Noodles Stir Fry combines stir fry noodles and vegetables like green beans and cabbage, all of which are tossed in delicious, authentic flavored sauces including Teriyaki Beef, Korean BBQ, Fiery Korean Chicken, Vegetarian Sweet Chili and Teriyaki Chicken. The brand is also introducing a new Honey Sesame Chicken flavor just in time for fantasy football season, serving a balanced blend of savory and sweet with notes of honey, garlic and sesame, topped with green beans and red pepper. Those craving a slightly different twist on Stir Fry can reach for Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles, a blend of rice and bite-sized stir fry-style noodles that delivers a convenient alternative to takeout, featuring flavors such as General Tso's Chicken, Japanese Teriyaki Chicken, Korean Spicy Beef and Thai Yellow Curry.

Cup Noodles Stir Fry and Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles are available online and in-store at retailers nationwide. To learn more about Nissin Foods and its extensive product portfolio, visit NissinFoods.com.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR SCAN WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The sweepstakes are open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes start at 12:00 a.m. ET on 8/1/24 and ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 8/21/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see CupNoodlesFantasyDraft.com . Sponsor: Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc., 2001 W. Rosecrans Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the world's first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice with Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

