Cups and lids market is expected to grow by USD 30220.44 Mn; Driven by the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market - 17000+ Technavio Research Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cups and lids market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cups and Lids Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Afeef Group of companies, Airlite Plastics Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri Kal Corp., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, Koch Industries Inc., Printpack Inc., TOMY Co. Ltd., TRIO SUPPLY, WinCup, Yocup Co., among others

: 15+, including Afeef Group of companies, Airlite Plastics Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri Kal Corp., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, Koch Industries Inc., Printpack Inc., TOMY Co. Ltd., TRIO SUPPLY, WinCup, Yocup Co., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Material (Plastic, Paper and paperboard, and Others), Product (Cups and Lids), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the cups and lids market, request a sample report

In 2017, the cups and lids market was valued at USD 30,220.44 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 11,692.29 million. The cups and lids market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,537.32 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.05% according to Technavio.

Cups and lids market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Cups and lids market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Airlite Plastics Co. - The company offers reusable cups and lids, To-Go Containers and great for restaurants looking to package meals for takeout, and grocers portioning prepared foods.

- The company offers reusable cups and lids, To-Go Containers and great for restaurants looking to package meals for takeout, and grocers portioning prepared foods. Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers cups and lids that are injection molded in polypropylene (PP) and the in-mold labeling enables multi-colored and intricate designs to be created that cover the entire area of the packs.

- The company offers cups and lids that are injection molded in polypropylene (PP) and the in-mold labeling enables multi-colored and intricate designs to be created that cover the entire area of the packs. Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd. - The company offers cups and lids that are home and industrial compostable and eco-friendly to the environment.

- The company offers cups and lids that are home and industrial compostable and eco-friendly to the environment. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers cups and lids that are composed of one aluminum layer and a coextrusion plastic layer.

Cups and lids market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing demand for packaged foods and beverages

Growing demand for paper cups

Growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market

KEY Challenges –

Lack of quality and high costs of raw materials

High capital requirements to maintain paper manufacturing equipment

Stringent government regulations to reduce packaging waste

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The cups and lids market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this cups and lids market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cups and lids market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cups and lids market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cups and lids market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cups and lids market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flexible lid stock packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. The growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging is notably driving the flexible lid stock packaging market growth, although factors such as stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging wastes may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. The growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging is notably driving the flexible lid stock packaging market growth, although factors such as stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging wastes may impede the market growth. The green packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 118.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63%. The growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material is notably driving the green packaging market growth, although factors such as a rise in the prices of green packaging solutions due to the high cost of bio-based resins may impede the market growth.

Cups And Lids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7537.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afeef Group of companies, Airlite Plastics Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri Kal Corp., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, Koch Industries Inc., Printpack Inc., TOMY Co. Ltd., TRIO SUPPLY, WinCup, and Yocup Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

