Cups and lids market is expected to grow by USD 30220.44 Mn; Driven by the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market - 17000+ Technavio Research Report

Feb 13, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Cups and lids market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Afeef Group of companies, Airlite Plastics Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri Kal Corp., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, Koch Industries Inc., Printpack Inc., TOMY Co. Ltd., TRIO SUPPLY, WinCup, Yocup Co., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Material (Plastic, Paper and paperboard, and Others), Product (Cups and Lids), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the cups and lids market, request a sample report
In 2017, the cups and lids market was valued at USD 30,220.44 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 11,692.29 million. The cups and lids market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,537.32 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.05% according to Technavio.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Cups and lids market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Cups and lids market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Airlite Plastics Co. - The company offers reusable cups and lids, To-Go Containers and great for restaurants looking to package meals for takeout, and grocers portioning prepared foods.
- Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers cups and lids that are injection molded in polypropylene (PP) and the in-mold labeling enables multi-colored and intricate designs to be created that cover the entire area of the packs.
- Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd. - The company offers cups and lids that are home and industrial compostable and eco-friendly to the environment.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers cups and lids that are composed of one aluminum layer and a coextrusion plastic layer.
Cups and lids market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Increasing demand for packaged foods and beverages
- Growing demand for paper cups
- Growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market
KEY Challenges –
- Lack of quality and high costs of raw materials
- High capital requirements to maintain paper manufacturing equipment
- Stringent government regulations to reduce packaging waste
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The cups and lids market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this cups and lids market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cups and lids market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the cups and lids market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the cups and lids market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cups and lids market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The flexible lid stock packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. The growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging is notably driving the flexible lid stock packaging market growth, although factors such as stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging wastes may impede the market growth.
- The green packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 118.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63%. The growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material is notably driving the green packaging market growth, although factors such as a rise in the prices of green packaging solutions due to the high cost of bio-based resins may impede the market growth.
|
Cups And Lids Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
162
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 7537.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.92
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Afeef Group of companies, Airlite Plastics Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri Kal Corp., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, Koch Industries Inc., Printpack Inc., TOMY Co. Ltd., TRIO SUPPLY, WinCup, and Yocup Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global cups and lids market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cups and lids market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Material
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 6.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Paper and paperboard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Paper and paperboard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cups - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Cups - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cups - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Lids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Lids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Lids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Lids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Lids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Airlite Plastics Co.
- Exhibit 112: Airlite Plastics Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Airlite Plastics Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Airlite Plastics Co. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Chengdu Anbao Paper Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Exhibit 123: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dart Container Corp.
- Exhibit 127: Dart Container Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Dart Container Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Dart Container Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Detmold Group
- Exhibit 130: Detmold Group - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Detmold Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Detmold Group - Key offerings
- 12.9 F Bender Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: F Bender Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: F Bender Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: F Bender Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Exhibit 136: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Greiner Packaging International GmbH
- Exhibit 141: Greiner Packaging International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Greiner Packaging International GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Greiner Packaging International GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 Hotpack Packaging LLC
- Exhibit 144: Hotpack Packaging LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Hotpack Packaging LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Hotpack Packaging LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 Huhtamaki Oyj
- Exhibit 147: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus
- 12.14 IIC AG
- Exhibit 152: IIC AG - Overview
- Exhibit 153: IIC AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: IIC AG - Key offerings
- 12.15 Koch Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 TOMY Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 TRIO SUPPLY
- Exhibit 163: TRIO SUPPLY - Overview
- Exhibit 164: TRIO SUPPLY - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: TRIO SUPPLY - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 171: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article