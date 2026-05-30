Cupshe Returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 With "The Arrival" at Temple House

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Cupshe

May 30, 2026, 09:00 ET

MIAMI, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and swimwear brand Cupshe returned to Miami Swim Week with The Arrival, an immersive runway presentation held at Temple House in Miami Beach. Showcasing 45 looks across swimwear, resortwear, menswear, and exclusive runway designs, the presentation marked the brand's largest and most ambitious Miami Swim Week runway experience to date.

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TJ Palma
TJ Palma
Jojo Fletcher
Jojo Fletcher
Layla Taylor
Layla Taylor

Reimagining the runway as a villa arrival moment, the presentation invited guests into the world of Cupshe Villa, where each look unfolded as part of a staged journey from anticipation to presence. The creative direction translated luxury hospitality into fashion language through architectural staging, textural layering, and subtle villa cues that built a world rooted in calm, coastal refinement.

The collection was structured across two chapters. Chapter I, Daylight Arrival, opened with soft, sunlit resort moments featuring the JoJo Fletcher x Cupshe Drop two collection. Chapter II, Golden Hour Energy, shifted into a more vibrant, socially charged atmosphere driven by the brand's Surge Collection.

Across 45 total looks, the presentation included 43 womenswear looks and 2 menswear looks, marking the debut of Cupshe menswear on the runway. The introduction of coordinated men's and women's swimwear and cover-up styling expanded the brand's core assortment across swimwear, resortwear, and menswear categories.

The cast featured a mix of fashion and pop culture talent including Heather Rae El Moussa, Ally Lewber, Shay Sullivan, Layla Taylor, Nicole Williams English, Sydney Thomas, Jessica Vestal, Ella Halikas, and Lexi Wood.

All runway styles were one-of-one and exclusive to the show. Select looks from the JoJo Fletcher x Cupshe Drop 2 collection became available on Cupshe.com that evening at 8pm EST. The show closed with JoJo Fletcher walking alongside designer Doreen Brennan.

About Cupshe: Founded in 2015, Cupshe is a leading vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women around the world. Consistently recognized as Amazon's top-selling swim retailers for six consecutive years, the global e-commerce brand offers a diverse selection of elevated yet accessible swimwear and fashion designed to celebrate a wide range of body shapes and sizes.

Media Contact
Madison Gregg, Pull PR, [email protected]
Frankchesska Fortoul, Cupshe PR, [email protected]

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