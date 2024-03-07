Cupshe Unites Global Voices for International Women's Day Panel Event, Including Celebrity Makeup Artist Alexis Oakley, Content Creator Daniela Legarda, and More

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe proudly held its International Women's Day Panel event on March 6th in celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day. Hosted by Cupshe at NeueHouse, the event featured a remarkable panel of influential women who embody the spirit of empowerment, diversity, and authenticity.

The guest speaker panel featured accomplished women who have made significant strides in their respective fields, including:

Cupshe's International Women’s Day Panel Event (Photo Credit: Valerie Babchuk)

Alexis Oakley , celebrity makeup artist

, celebrity makeup artist Daniela Legarda , content creator, published author, singer & Co-Founder of HERmanas at the Table

, content creator, published author, singer & Co-Founder of HERmanas at the Table Misha Kouzeh, social entrepreneur, consultant, TEDx speaker, and distinguished university lecturer

Amy Jordan , creator and CEO of WundaBar

, creator and CEO of WundaBar Doreen Brennan , Senior Vice President of Design at Cupshe

In addition to celebrating the achievements of these inspiring women, the event provided a platform for meaningful discussions about women's empowerment. By bringing together influential voices and fostering meaningful conversations, Cupshe demonstrated its commitment to empowering women to embrace their authenticity and pursue their passions confidently.

"We are proud to highlight these remarkable women who embody the spirit of leadership, passion, and conviction," said Michelle Prisciotta, Brand Manager at Cupshe. "Aligned with our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, this event reaffirms Cupshe's dedication to fostering a community where every woman feels empowered, confident, and celebrated."

Cupshe also announced its donation to the Downtown Women's Center. The brand will donate in-demand clothing for women and open its drive to the Cupshe community. This donation reflects Cupshe's ongoing dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of women by uplifting them and fostering a more equitable society.

International Women's Day is one of many community support initiatives Cupshe will uphold throughout 2024. For more information on Cupshe's ESG program, Cupshe Cares, visit CupsheCares .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

