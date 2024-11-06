Cupshe Unveils First Co-Designed Apparel Line with Television Personality JoJo Fletcher

Cupshe

Nov 06, 2024, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe is excited to introduce the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher Party Collection, a new co-designed collaboration with their 2024 Spokesperson of the Year, JoJo Fletcher. Following the success of their co-designed swimwear collaboration in June 2024, this new collection marks their first venture into apparel with Fletcher. The collection features 23 holiday-ready looks, available in sizes XS to XL, with prices ranging from $23.99 to $99.99.

Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher Party Collection
Designed to capture the magic of the holiday season, the collection offers versatile day to night styles in two categories—Festive Dressy Casual and Holiday Evening Party. The Festive Dressy Casual line features sweaters, dresses, tailored trousers, and sequined skirts in neutral tones and soft textures, accented by pops of red and metallics. The Holiday Evening Party line showcases luxurious fabrics like velvet, satin, and metallics, with dresses and jumpsuits in rich hues of red, emerald green, and jewel tones.

"It's been such a fun year working so closely with the Cupshe team! I was thrilled and honored to design their first ever co-designed apparel collection," says Fletcher. "The inspiration for this holiday collection came so naturally to me and the team. Since the holidays are all about spending time with the ones you love the most, I wanted to make sure there was something for everyone. This collection is all about blending cozy and festive spirits for causal daytime gatherings with bold and elevated looks for any evening party!"

Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe, adds, "Having been key to many Cupshe milestones—from our first swim collaboration to being our first global spokesperson—it felt natural to take our partnership to the next level. JoJo is incredibly hands-on, from fabric selection to fittings and styling. This marks our first Cupshe apparel co-design, and working with her is always an exciting journey full of fresh, creative discoveries."

The Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher Party Collection is available exclusively on cupshe.com. Campaign assets are available HERE.

About Cupshe:
Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for vibrant and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Hilary Duff.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Sam Drucker: [email protected] 
Frankchesska Fortoul: [email protected]

SOURCE Cupshe

