Curaleaf Announces "Feed the Block" Program to Address Hunger in Several States

Part of "Rooted in Good" CSR Platform, "Feed the Block" Gives Back Through Strategic Social Partnerships with Local Organizations Focused on Food Insecurity

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced a multi-state fundraising initiative in which proceeds will benefit 24 locally run food banks, homeless shelters and nonprofits working to proactively address the needs of those facing food insecurity in communities across America. This effort is a part of the Strategic Social Partnerships pillar within Curaleaf's "Rooted in Good" Corporate Social Responsibility platform.

From November 21 to December 5, 2020, Curaleaf is accepting donations in 90 Curaleaf retail locations to benefit local organizations targeting hunger, with a commitment to match a percentage of the total raised in each of its 23 states. As a part of "Feed the Block," Curaleaf will accompany donations with activations on the ground in key markets by partnering with local grocers and nonprofits to provide food to neighborhoods in need. Further community support by way of direct meal donations will be deployed in Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, in addition to the fiscal donations happening across the country.

Prior to COVID-19, 37 million people in the U.S. struggled with hunger across the United States, and Feeding America estimates that as a result of the pandemic, that number may rise to 54 million people in 2021.

"It's our responsibility as the leading multi-state cannabis operator to really understand the needs within our communities," said Curaleaf President Joe Bayern. "The core of our focus at Curaleaf is on the health and wellness of our customers and patients, and holistic community health is not possible if all of our citizens do not have their basic needs met. We're proud to support our communities with 'Feed the Block' in partnership with 24 organizations across the country this year."

Curaleaf will continue to build on its "Rooted in Good" program, focusing on its four pillars throughout the year: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Equity, Sustainability/Environment and Strategic Social Partnerships. As a part of its Strategic Social Partnerships pillar, the Company will focus on food insecurity, social justice, wellness, cannabis education and health across the country.

"With 'Rooted in Good,' we're focused on developing social impact work that meets the needs of our communities at the deepest level. Each of our 'Feed the Block' partners was evaluated to ensure they directly reach the communities most impacted by food insecurity in the cities and states that Curaleaf operates," shared VP of Corporate Social Responsibility Khadijah Tribble. "Our strategic partners help us maximize community impact and demonstrate our values as a company that believes in the power of doing the right thing."

As a part of this program, Curaleaf is intentionally working with organizations that are supporting those with the greatest needs via direct donations of nutritional food to its local communities. This is a critical piece of Curaleaf's Supplier Diversity Program, in which the Company commits to having holistic partnerships with brands, ancillary businesses, and suppliers owned by individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs across the country. For example, Curaleaf Florida is partnering with I SEE U, a local non-profit focused on giving back to the community in meaningful ways. Together, they will distribute over 400 turkeys to families in need through the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation database.

Curaleaf will continue to expand on its "Rooted in Good" CSR efforts throughout late 2020 and 2021. To learn more about how "Feed the Block" will impact local communities, a state-by-state breakdown can be viewed online here.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 95 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

