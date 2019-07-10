Curaleaf Announces Two Executive Appointments

Dave Johnson named President of Curaleaf Hemp, the Company's CBD Product Line

Troy Morgan named Senior Vice President of Compliance

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced two new executive appointments, both effective June 24, 2019.

Dave Johnson has been appointed President of Curaleaf Hemp, and Troy Morgan has been appointed Senior Vice President of Compliance. Both Johnson and Morgan will be based at the company's headquarters in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

"Our Curaleaf Hemp and Bido brands have become consumer favorites and attracted the attention of major retailers across the country," said Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "We view Curaleaf Hemp as a significant economic contributor to our business. Having someone with Dave's experience and expertise focused solely on this aspect of the company will generate the market share and brand awareness to match our high-quality products. Furthermore, ensuring that all Curaleaf dispensaries, cultivation sites, and processing facilities always adhere to all state-specific regulations is our top priority, and we look forward to Troy's efforts in enhancing our already robust compliance system."

Johnson will be responsible for accelerating the growth of Curaleaf Hemp, the Company's hemp-based CBD product line, and will report directly to Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lusardi. Curaleaf Hemp includes a range of CBD consumer products and Bido, a CBD product line for pets. In this role, Johnson will be focused on expanding the products' retail presence, diversifying the product line, overseeing operations, and managing strategic partnerships to grow both brands.

Johnson joins Curaleaf following 3 years and 25% growth at the beeline group as their President - North America. Johnson has consistently demonstrated the ability to transform organizations with a focus on people and a passion for results delivered the right way. Johnson brings significant experience across multiple categories and all channels of trade including nearly 20 years at PepsiCo's Frito - Lay Division.

Troy Morgan, Esq. joins the company as Senior Vice President of Compliance. In this role, he will oversee Curaleaf's ethics and compliance program and will work closely with the executive leadership team to ensure the company meets its requirements with all national and state-specific laws, regulations and industry codes throughout its operations. Morgan will report directly to Todd Goffman, Curaleaf's General Counsel.

Morgan joins Curaleaf from the bio-pharmaceutical industry where he served in several senior leadership roles managing legal and compliance divisions in multi-national companies and has over 18 years of legal and compliance experience. Prior to joining Curaleaf, he was the Head of Compliance for Sanofi-Genzyme's Rare Disease Division. He also served as Chief Compliance Officer and Legal Counsel at Bioverativ and held compliance leadership roles at leading healthcare companies such as Biogen and GE Healthcare.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 47 dispensaries, 13 cultivation sites and 12 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand and Bido brand for pets.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future expected benefits of the executive appointments and the ability to retain such executives, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

