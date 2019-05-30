Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Emerald Dispensary

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it completed the acquisition of the Emerald dispensary in Gilbert, Arizona, whose license is held by Absolute Healthcare, Inc., an Arizona non-profit corporation. The signing was announced earlier on May 21, 2019 and the transaction was closed on May 29, 2019. The dispensary is expected to be rebranded as Curaleaf over the next month.

Emerald is the only dispensary licensed to operate in the Town of Gilbert which is located in the Metro Phoenix area. It is one of Arizona's largest and longest standing medical cannabis retailers, serving over 44,000 unique patients since 2014.

Curaleaf has the largest footprint of single-branded retail stores in the U.S. and is executing on its strategy of building a national brand in highly populated states. Curaleaf will continue to explore opportunities to open additional locations throughout the state of Arizona in 2019.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 45 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:

Teneo

Megan Bishop, SVP

Media@curaleaf.com

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.