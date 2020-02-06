Curaleaf Granted Final License Approval for Cannabis Dispensary in Ware, Massachusetts

Company to launch its 3rd Adult-Use Dispensary in the State

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced it has been granted final license approval by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to open an adult-use retail dispensary in Ware, Massachusetts.

Curaleaf hopes to schedule post-final inspections soon in an effort to open the adult use location, which will be located at 124 West Street, by early March 2020. The company opened its first adult-use retail location in Oxford, Massachusetts in November 2019 and its second adult-use retail location in Provincetown, Massachusetts on January 29, 2020. The Company also has a medical-only facility in Hanover, Massachusetts.

"Providing high quality and reliable products to patients and customers in our home state of Massachusetts is a big part of our company's strategy," said Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi. "We're excited to be opening our third adult-use dispensary here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts."

"We will be adding more than twenty new jobs to the local economy and we look forward to building an impactful, positive relationship with the community. We feel very honored to be bringing our business to Ware, located in the Hampshire County and the greater Springfield area," said Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Jonsson.

Curaleaf, headquartered in Massachusetts, is the largest cannabis operator in the U.S. in terms of operational and wholesale footprint, including 53 open dispensaries. Curaleaf currently employs 65 people at its national headquarters in Wakefield, MA and another 150 employees at its local Massachusetts operations.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 14 states with 53 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites 24 processing sites and employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

Visit https://ma.curaleaf.com/ for information on Curaleaf Massachusetts.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

