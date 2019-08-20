Curaleaf Launches Veterans Cannabis Project Initiative in Oregon

Customers can now purchase custom Veterans Cannabis Project pre-rolls to support veterans' access to cannabis

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf, a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, launched its initiative with the Veterans Cannabis Project (VCP), an organization that advocates for legal and supported access of medical cannabis for veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs, in Oregon. Customers can now purchase a custom-designed Veterans Cannabis Project pre-roll product, with a portion of all proceeds benefiting the VCP. Each box includes five pre-rolls (total of 2.5 grams) of UKU flower – one of Oregon's top selling flower brands* – and will be available for $13. Images can be downloaded here.

"Raising awareness of veterans' access to cannabis is an important issue for Curaleaf," said Tim Fitzpatrick, President of Curaleaf Oregon. "Curaleaf can play an important role by educating veterans and consumers on how cannabis may be of great benefit for veterans. We are proud to be able to support our veterans as they look to improve their quality of life."

"As a veteran myself, I was grateful to be made aware of how medical cannabis can help me," said Doug Distaso, VCP's Executive Director. "There are millions of veterans, but federal law makes it illegal for Veteran Health Administration physicians to recommend cannabis as a treatment. This is something we are looking to change. Our partnership with Curaleaf will help veterans gain legal access to cannabis."

Curaleaf officially launched the Veterans Cannabis Project initiative in Maryland earlier this year; products are currently available for purchase in Maryland, Maine and Arizona. The company will continue rolling out the program at Curaleaf dispensaries across the United States. The Veterans Cannabis Project product will also be available for purchase at other cannabis operators later this year.

*According to April and May data from BDS Analytics

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 48 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

About the Veterans Cannabis Project

Veterans Cannabis Project is dedicated to advocating on behalf of cannabis access issues for U.S. military veterans. VCP is committed to educating policymakers and the public about the value of cannabis to veterans and supporting veterans across the nation with the resources they need to understand the value of medical cannabis, know their cannabis rights, and access the tools they need to encourage federal policy change. We work daily to create a community that can heal our nation's broken approach to cannabis and provide veterans with safe, legal access.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

