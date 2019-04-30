Curaleaf Opens Its 24th Florida Dispensary in Orange Park

Easily Accessible Blanding Boulevard Location Offers Weekly Educational Sessions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today the opening of its 24th Florida dispensary as the company continues to expand rapidly throughout the state. Curaleaf has the largest cannabis dispensary footprint in the US, with 44 dispensaries across the country.

"In launching our second full-service medical cannabis dispensary in the Jacksonville area, our team at Curaleaf continues to deliver on its commitment to improve the quality of Northeast Florida patients' lives by providing access to top-quality cannabis products and educational resources," shared Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO.

Located at 495 Blanding Boulevard, Curaleaf offers patients best-in-class customer service in its 6,500 square foot dispensary that includes spacious retail and reception areas as well as two private consultation rooms. This May the company will launch a series of weekly educational seminars on cannabinoid therapies for local patients, physicians and community members in its community meeting room.

Curaleaf offers a range of legal CBD and THC medical cannabis products made using the industry's cleanest, most medically precise extraction and purification methods combined with decades of horticultural experience. Medical cannabis products are available in the forms of capsules, oils, distillates, concentrates, vaporizer pens, pre-rolls, loose flower, and topical creams. Most recently, Curaleaf was the first in the state to introduce loose flower dispensed in ½ ounce and 1 ounce packaging.

Dispensary operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10am ­­– 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 5pm; and Sunday, Noon – 5pm. Free ample parking available onsite. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products.

Throughout the year, discounts are offered to senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. Curaleaf offers all patients free statewide delivery. Patients may call 877-303-0741 for more information or place an order online at www.curaleaf.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 44 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

