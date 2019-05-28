Curaleaf to Sponsor University of Connecticut Industrial Hemp Research

STORRS, Conn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced it is sponsoring pioneering industrial hemp research being conducted by the University of Connecticut. The goal of the research is to help improve industrial hemp production levels and advance current cultivation processes. Findings have the potential to impact production in the medical cannabis industry.

Through this partnership, Curaleaf has committed to providing funds to support researchers from the University of Connecticut's Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture. The multi-faceted project will focus on tissue culture work, tetraploid development and feminized seed for production, all of which serve as a foundation for seed breeding and improving current industrial hemp production processes.

Dr. Jessica Lubell and Dr. Mark Brand from the University of Connecticut will be co-project leaders, and together they will manage all research components of the project.

"We are thrilled to support research and education dedicated to advancing methods for hemp cultivation," said Greg Schaan, Curaleaf's Senior Vice President of Cultivation. "We are pleased to launch this partnership with the University of Connecticut and are eager to see the advancements that these studies will bring."

"We are very excited to expand our research efforts on industrial hemp with funding support from Curaleaf," said Dr. Jessica Lubell. "Curaleaf-funded research at UConn will not only bring advancements to our understanding of industrial hemp culture and genetics, but it will also train graduate students in this emerging crop."

Curaleaf is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known by patients and customers for its quality, trust and reliability. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical, adult-use and CBD categories.

Research results are expected within the next 6 to 12 months. More information on the work of Dr. Jessica Lubell and Dr. Mark Brand can be found here and here, respectively.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA.CN) (CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 44 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

CONTACT: Curaleaf@marinopr.com; 212.889.0808

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.curaleaf.com

