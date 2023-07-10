Curana Health and 24 Our Care Partner to Provide Chronic Care Management Services to Senior Living Residents in Pennsylvania

Presbyterian Senior Living First Operator to Rollout Services Offered Under the Collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas and DILLSBURG, Pa., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health, a provider of high quality primary care and value-based programs that benefit residents and senior living organizations, and 24 Our Care, a provider of value-based, non-face-to-face chronic care management (CCM) services, are partnering to provide CCM services in Pennsylvania.

Through the partnership, Curana Health and Presbyterian Senior Living (PSL) will jointly roll out CCM services to PSL residents across Pennsylvania. The collaboration will help meet the operator's goals of holistically caring for the entire person and engaging with residents at all levels of living.

"We are excited to work with 24 Our Care as a regional care provider for CCM services in Pennsylvania," said Chris Dawe, President, Curana Health Medical Group. "US residents of senior living and skilled nursing, average more than a dozen chronic conditions each, impacting their wellness and quality of life. Our partnership with 24 Our Care will give PSL access to CCM services that can improve care and help residents achieve better living, while reducing costs, creating financial stability, and reducing risk."

The CDC estimates 70 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries have at least one chronic condition and 68 percent have two or more, with the average person, age 65+, taking at least six medications for treatment of these conditions. For beneficiaries with two or more serious chronic conditions (such as arthritis and diabetes) that are expected to last at least a year, Medicare reimburses health providers managing these conditions through non-face-to-face care.

24 Our Care helps improve health outcomes in beneficiaries with two or more chronic conditions, by engaging with patients beyond the exam room. Formed in 2018 with the mission of transforming healthcare, 24 Our Care uses the latest education and technologies in a convenient and comfortable environment to offer the highest quality of care management services.

"By providing integrated care with community operators, 24 Our Care helps improve resident health outcomes and reduces unnecessary costs for the health system," said Bob Baker, Chairman and CEO, 24 Our Care. "The 24OurCare commitment to value-based care is second to none, with a team of expert Care Coaches, nurses, and healthcare professionals, reducing geographic and racial or ethnic health disparities, while helping community operators capture new revenue and achieve financial stability."

Transforming the care experience for residents in senior living communities is at the heart of Curana Health's mission. It provides facility operators with onsite care and support programs that integrate complex value-based care models to deliver better care value and reduce costs. As part of its efforts, Curana Health will continue to jointly roll out CCM services with PSL to additional properties over the coming year.

About Curana Health

Curana Health is on a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a presence in 26 states and partnerships with well over 1,000 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. Curana Health includes a medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans (AllyAlign Health), and an accountable care organization (Curana Health ACO). To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About 24OurCare

24 Our Care, LLC is a Native American owned business offering value based, non-face-to-face monthly care management services to patients through its Care Coaches working under the general supervision of the patients' medical providers. Care Coaches directly engage patients each month outside of a regular office visit using a telephone or other electronic means to offer qualifying patients monthly chronic care management, principal care management, behavioral health integration, remote patient monitoring, advanced care plans, health risk assessments for use by the provider in patients' annual wellness visits, and transitional care management services. These services improve the lives of patients by enhancing patients' overall well-being and day-to-day health care while reducing in-office visits. More details about these services are available at www.24OurCare.com or https://www.cms.gov/medicare/medicare-fee-for-service-payment/physicianfeesched/care-management.

About Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living is a not-for-profit organization, fulfilling its charitable purpose and mission by providing high quality retirement choices, healthcare services and affordable residential living options for people 55 and older for more than 95 years. Headquartered in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, Presbyterian Senior Living provides services to approximately 6,000 seniors in 30 locations in the mid-Atlantic region of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware.

