Curana Health and Serviam Partner to Bring Better Health and Wellness to Senior Living Residents through Value-Based Care

AUSTIN, Texas and KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health, a provider of high quality clinical care through value-based programs that benefit residents and senior living organizations, and Serviam, a movement of senior living operators transforming the way America cares for seniors, have announced a partnership to empower senior living organizations with the right infrastructure and tools needed to improve onsite care for residents and advance value-based care in their communities.

"In the next decade, senior living will move to a value-based care system, and facility operators will need access to the right technology, service providers, and revenue streams to embrace and succeed under this care delivery model," said Chris Dawe, President of Curana Health Medical Group. "Our partnership with Serviam not only makes it easier for senior living communities to embrace value-based care, but more importantly to deliver for their residents, by giving them access to the tools and infrastructure that can improve health outcomes, efficiency, and ultimately the bottom line."

As part of the partnership, Curana Health and Serviam have created a Value Based Care Alliance which provides the infrastructure, services, and scale that operators need to effectively participate and succeed in value-based care. With Curana's investment in Serviam, Dawe will also join the Serviam Board of Directors and help steer the organization's value-based care approach to aging and senior living.

"There's a higher path available for America's seniors, and that path is value-based care," said Tim Donnelly, CEO of Serviam Care Network. "We are stuck in a reactionary, sick-care system. Our seniors deserve better. The value-based care health model will help seniors maintain the highest possible level of wellness, instead of waiting until they get sick to provide care, which is often more complex and expensive."

Transforming the care experience for residents in senior living communities is at the heart of Curana Health's mission. It provides operators with onsite care and support programs that enable a higher path to better aging. Through multiple business segments, including a provider-led medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), Medicare Advantage health plans (AllyAlign Health), and a Medicare Accountable Care Organization (Curana Health ACO), Curana Health is helping operators integrate complex value-based care models to deliver better care value and reduce costs.

Serviam's mission is to be in service to the transformation of how America cares for seniors. The rapidly growing Network currently includes 20 senior living operators across 40 states, in more than 600 communities, and more than 50,000 lives.

To learn more about the Serviam Care Network and Curana Health's role as a partner in their higher path to aging care, learn more at Argentum's annual conference in New Orleans, where Chris Dawe and Alan Fairbanks, Executive V.P. at Bickford Senior Living, a Founding Member of Serviam Care Network, will be participating in a Hive discussion on Monday, May 8 at 6:45pm.

About Curana Health

Curana Health is on a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a presence in 26 states and partnerships with well over 1,000 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. Curana Health includes a medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans (AllyAlign Health), and an accountable care organization (Curana Health ACO). To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About Serviam

Serviam was created to serve a coalition of senior living providers whose purpose is to transform how America cares for seniors. The rapidly growing Network currently includes 20 operators across 40 states, in more than 600 communities, and more than 50,000 lives. For more information about Serviam Care Network, PBC visit www.via.serviam.org.

SOURCE Curana Health