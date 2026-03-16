Curately and Tracker Announce Strategic Integration to Deliver End-to-End, AI-Native Staffing Operations from Pipeline to Payroll

The partnership unites two AI-native platforms to help staffing firms engage talent faster while maintaining a single source of truth across the entire recruitment lifecycle.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curately, an AI Candidate Conversion Platform transforming how recruiting teams find, engage, and convert talent, today announced a comprehensive integration with Tracker, a trusted recruitment and staffing platform serving more than 1,000 agencies worldwide.

The partnership brings together Curately's advanced engagement and automation capabilities, including its AI voice agent Maya, automated journeys, workflows, scheduling, and analytics, with Tracker's unified recruitment and staffing platform. Together they deliver a seamless experience from first candidate interaction through placement and payroll.

For more than two decades, Tracker has powered staffing and recruiting agencies with technology built specifically for the complexities of modern recruiting operations. Today, over 1,000 organizations rely on Tracker as the operational backbone of their staffing business.

Together, Curately and Tracker represent a partnership between two AI native platforms built with intelligence at their core, designed to power the next generation of staffing operations. The integration reflects a shared vision to equip staffing firms with modern infrastructure built for how recruiting works today and where it is going next.

From Find to Filled. From Pipeline to Payroll.

With this integration, candidates engaged through Curately flow directly into Tracker in real time. Tracker remains the operational system of record, ensuring every candidate interaction, workflow step, and placement is captured in one unified platform.

There is no duplicate data entry, no manual reconciliation, and no fragmented handoffs between systems.

Tracker serves as the single source of truth across the entire staffing lifecycle, providing:

Full pipeline visibility from initial engagement through placement

Front office and back office alignment

Accurate reporting and compliance

End-to-end operational continuity, from pipeline to payroll

By eliminating silos and connecting engagement directly to execution, staffing firms gain complete transparency across their recruiting operations while reducing administrative overhead.

Built for Where Staffing Is Going

The staffing industry today looks very different than it did ten years ago and will continue evolving in the decade ahead. Agencies need platforms that are intelligent, integrated, and designed for speed without sacrificing control. The Curately–Tracker integration delivers:

AI-native engagement and automation

Structured, scalable workflows

Real-time analytics and performance insights

Embedded scheduling and candidate coordination

Unified front and back office operations

This partnership empowers agencies to modernize without disruption, combining advanced engagement technology with a deeply proven, global staffing platform.

"Staffing firms shouldn't have to choose between innovation and reliability," said Manish Karani, Curately.ai founder and CEO, "By integrating with Tracker, we're delivering both: intelligent engagement powered by Curately and a trusted operational backbone that agencies have relied on for over two decades."

"Tracker has always been focused on building technology for the real-world needs of staffing agencies," said Noah Heck, Head of Product. "Partnering with Curately strengthens that mission, bringing together two AI-native platforms to provide a unified, modern system built for where staffing is headed."

The integration is available immediately to joint clients.

About Curately

Curately is an AI Candidate Conversion Platform that helps staffing and talent acquisition teams go from find to filled. By combining automated candidate conversations (voice + chat), qualification, workflows, analytics, and scheduling within one connected system, Curately increases recruiter output and converts more pipeline into interviews and filled roles.

About Tracker

Tracker is an AI-native recruitment and staffing platform that has powered agencies for more than 20 years. With over 1,000 clients worldwide, Tracker provides a unified front and back office solution, supporting the entire recruitment lifecycle from pipeline to payroll, while serving as the single source of truth for modern staffing organizations.

Media contact:

Josiah Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Curately