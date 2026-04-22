Curately Announces Approved Integration with JobDiva, Extending "Find to Filled" Workflow for Staffing Firms

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curately, the AI recruitment platform helping recruiting teams go from Find to Filled, today announced its official approval as a third-party integration partner with JobDiva, a leading applicant tracking system (ATS) for staffing firms.

This integration enables mutual customers to seamlessly connect Curately's AI-powered sourcing, candidate conversations, and conversion workflows with JobDiva's robust ATS infrastructure, creating a unified experience from candidate discovery through placement.

"Staffing firms don't struggle to find talent, they struggle convert the talent they find," said Manish Karani, founder and CEO at Curately. "By integrating with JobDiva, we're ensuring that candidate momentum, from first touch to scheduled interview to placement, flows seamlessly within the systems recruiters already rely on."



In real-world recruiting environments, even when suitable candidates are found, breakdowns often happen between steps: candidates don't respond quickly enough, follow-ups are inconsistent, screening is delayed, or scheduling becomes a bottleneck. Recruiters are left trying to sync and manage data between multiple tools while manually trying to maintain momentum across dozens or hundreds of candidates.

Curately's platform is built around a simple outcome: turning talent pipelines into filled roles. Through its Find, Engage, Convert framework, Curately combines AI sourcing and matching with automated voice and chat conversations, qualification, and scheduling, so more candidates progress through the funnel and more roles get filled.

With this new integration, JobDiva users can:

Sync candidate data into JobDiva in real time

Automate outreach, screening, and follow-ups using Curately's Voice AI Recruiter, Maya

Increase speed-to-contact and interview scheduling rates without additional manual effort

Maintain a single, consistent candidate record from sourcing through placement

This integration reinforces Curately's commitment to working within the tools recruiters already use, allowing teams to start anywhere, whether sourcing, engagement, or screening, and expand into a fully connected workflow that covers the entire recruitment process from find to filled without stitching together multiple point solutions.

The Curately–JobDiva integration is available now.

About Curately

Curately is an AI Recruitment Platform that supports the entire recruitment process from find to filled. By combining AI sourcing and matching with automated candidate conversations (voice and chat), qualification, and scheduling, Curately enables teams to convert more talent into interviews and placements through one connected workflow.

About JobDiva

JobDiva is a leading global ATS and talent management platform serving over 50,000 users worldwide. Its cloud-based solution leverages AI and automation to help staffing firms and talent acquisition teams hire faster and more efficiently. With end-to-end recruiting, CRM, onboarding, back-office, and reporting tools, JobDiva streamlines workflows, improves outcomes, and supports scalable growth.

Media Contact

Josiah Johnson

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SOURCE Curately