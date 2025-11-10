Curb and Lyft Join Forces to Transform Urban Mobility Through Curb Flow

The integration builds on Curb Flow's rapid growth, expanding taxi access, driver opportunities, and smarter city transport.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , North America's leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides, today announced a new partnership with Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) to integrate Lyft ride requests into Curb Flow , Curb's open API that aggregates ride demand into one cohesive network. The integration with Lyft will be first available in Los Angeles, before expanding to additional Curb Flow-enabled cities.

Curb Flow unifies ride requests from third-party apps, fleet dispatches, and street hails into a single platform. In line with Curb's driver-first mission, this helps drivers connect with passengers faster, increase their earning potential, and streamline operations for fleets.

With Lyft integrated, riders can request a taxi directly in the Lyft app, while drivers receive trip offers seamlessly through their existing Curb in-vehicle systems. All rides maintain Lyft and Curb's commitment to upfront pricing, providing riders with clear, predictable fares and drivers with full transparency. Through close collaboration and Lyft's high service and quality standards, riders taking a taxi deployed through this partnership can expect the same great experience they know and love on Lyft.

"Drivers shouldn't have to worry about constantly switching between apps or juggling multiple platforms just to find their next ride," said Dorel Tamam, Vice President, Mobile Business Unit at Curb. "Now including Lyft, Curb Flow aggregates requests from several providers into a single, centralized system. This lets drivers stay focused on the road instead of the tech. For riders, it means licensed taxis are easier to access right from their phone."

Curb's platform connects more than 100,000 drivers across 65+ cities in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. In markets like Los Angeles, where Curb Flow has been active, the platform has already increased driver earnings by more than 20 percent, comparing the first half of 2024 to the first half of 2025. The new Lyft integration builds on this success even further.

"At Lyft, we are committed to expanding access to reliable transportation while supporting drivers through rideshare," said Jeremy Bird, EVP of Driver Experience at Lyft. "This partnership enables us to offer riders more choices and help drivers unlock more opportunities through an integrated, driver-first experience."

Curb Flow is active in several major markets like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and more. Since its launch in 2023, Curb's nationwide network volume has quadrupled, with additional cities coming soon.

