Curb Launches Curb One, the First All-in-One Driver App Requiring No Extra Hardware

Unifies GPS metering, Tap-to-Pay, and ride-hailing in a single app to help drivers earn more and operate smarter

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, the leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire vehicles in North America, today introduced Curb One, a new all-in-one driver application designed to simplify operations and unlock more earning potential for professional taxi drivers.

For years, drivers have had to juggle multiple devices and systems, each adding cost, complexity, and stress to their day. Curb One changes that by consolidating everything into a single smartphone app with no extra hardware required, allowing drivers to focus on what matters most: taking more trips and growing their earnings.

"Curb One represents the next evolution of our platform," said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb. "It's built with drivers in mind and designed to simplify everything they do. More than an app, it's a commitment to our driver community. By eliminating complexity and enabling access to more trips, we're redefining what technology can do to empower professional drivers."

The app lets drivers accept trips from multiple sources, thanks to its seamless integration with Curb Flow , Curb's open API that aggregates trips into one cohesive network. Payments are processed instantly with low fees and no hidden charges, earnings are tracked in real time, and full regulatory compliance is maintained automatically. Curb One also unifies tap-to-pay, allowing riders to make secure, contactless payments seamlessly.

Fleet partner Music City Cab has been piloting Curb One and has already seen the benefits. "Curb One has streamlined our operations and made life easier for our drivers," said Akrem Hasan, owner of Music City Cab. "Drivers love the simplicity, and we've seen real improvements in efficiency since implementing the platform."

Curb One also helps drivers work smarter. With an NTEP-compliant GPS software meter meeting full NIST Weights & Measures standards, smart navigation, and integrated trip management tools, drivers can optimize routes, manage trips efficiently, and receive fast next-day payments.

Curb One is now live and available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

For more information, visit www.gocurb.com .

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

